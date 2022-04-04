"We want the best" - Mikel Arteta urges 30-year-old Arsenal star to nail down spot in starting XI

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has backed Bernd Leno to take his chances and become the club's No. 1 once again.

Leno has been usurped by Aaron Ramsdale in the pecking order this season thanks to the latter's excellent performances since arriving last summer. The German has made just eight appearances across all competitions this term, keeping three clean sheets.

However, with Ramsdale nursing a hip injury, Leno started the Gunners' last match before the international break against Aston Villa. He kept a clean sheet and made a couple of excellent saves to help Arteta's side pick up a crucial victory at Villa Park.

He is now set to start their next Premier League match against Crystal Palace later tonight (April 4) as well.

Speaking ahead of the game, Arteta acknowledged that no footballer wants to sit on the bench. However, he added that the team came first, saying (as quoted by Independent.ie):

“It’s never easy to accept for a player but we want the best, so if we make a decision to play somebody else it’s because we believe in that moment it’s better for the team to play somebody else. That’s it. There is not a personal thing in that decision at all and it cannot be taken personally.”

Arteta went on to speak about Leno as well, stating

“When he’s been playing for 10 years that meant someone has been there waiting for that opportunity. What you want to have is, in every position, players that are reliable and can perform, whether they’ve been playing recently or not. In the goalkeeping position it’s no different.”

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Mikel Arteta singles out Bernd Leno as Arsenal example in Aaron Ramsdale No.1 battle | @MirrorDarren Mikel Arteta singles out Bernd Leno as Arsenal example in Aaron Ramsdale No.1 battle | @MirrorDarren mirror.co.uk/sport/football…

The Arsenal manager continued:

“That is why we bought Aaron, to get the standards higher, to bring different qualities, different ways of understanding and acting during matches, and different experiences. With Bernd we have the capacity to play him (on Monday) and we know what we’re going to get.”

He concluded:

“He’s done a very similar thing to Cedric (Soares) and Nico (Pepe) – not accepting the situation, but trying to improve it. And then he’s been consistent in the way he trained, the way he behaved, in those months, waiting for the opportunity and, when he had it, to take it.”

Arsenal need to beat Crystal Palace to reclaim 4th spot

The race for a top-four finish in the Premier League is still open, with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United still in the mix.

Arteta's side will be the last team out of the three to play their match in the ongoing matchday and already know the other two teams' results. United drew at home against Leicester City while Spurs thrashed Newcastle United 5-1 to move into fourth spot.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2019 - Today is the first time that Tottenham Hotspur will end a day in Premier League's top four having played at least 20+ matches in that season since they finished 4th in 2018-19 under Mauricio Pochettino. Building. 2019 - Today is the first time that Tottenham Hotspur will end a day in Premier League's top four having played at least 20+ matches in that season since they finished 4th in 2018-19 under Mauricio Pochettino. Building. https://t.co/ZyQG9VNWTL

If Arsenal defeat Palace, they will reclaim their place in the top four and move three points clear of Tottenham and six clear of Manchester United. The Gunners currently have two games in hand over both teams.

