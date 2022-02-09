"We only want the best players at this club" - Mikel Arteta reveals why Arsenal refrained from splashing the cash in January 

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has discussed the north London club’s decision to refrain from making major signings in the recently-concluded January transfer window.

Arsenal's refusal to go shopping in the winter window would have taken supporters by surprise, especially considering the Gunners' lack of options in midfield.

However, the Arsenal boss isn’t concerned by the lack of signings. He reassured fans about the club’s decision in a press conference as the Gunners prepare to face Wolves in the English Premier League. Arteta said:

"We did what we believed was the right thing to do. The squad composition and contracts were catching up, be fair with players who haven’t had a lot of minutes. We had a clear plan of what we can do but then it has to be doable. Edu and his team have done a great job."

He added:

"We are very clear we only want the best people and the best players at this club. When we are in a rush and the reasons to get a player on board are not the right ones, we didn’t do it."

Arsenal will hope that the decision not to strengthen their team doesn’t come back to haunt them at the end of the season. The Gunners are hoping to end the season by qualifying for Europe’s premier club competition through the league.

Transfer HQ @Transfer__HQ



0 players signed ✍️

1 goal scored

2 draws 🤝

3 red cards 🟥 Arsenal in January:0 players signed ✍️1 goal scored2 draws 🤝3 red cards 🟥 Arsenal in January:0 players signed ✍️1 goal scored ⚽️2 draws 🤝3 red cards 🟥 https://t.co/sFOf54zrH2

Arteta will have to rely on the talent available until the end of the season when reinforcements are likely to be brought in.

Mikel Arteta announces new Arsenal captain following Aubmeyang's exit

Fulham v Arsenal - Premier League

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that French forward Alexandre Lacazette will wear the captain’s armband permanently for the Gunners. This will see Lacazette assume responsibility until at least the end of the current season.

The role will not be alien to the Frenchman, who has captained the Gunners on occasion since his former strike partner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of the captaincy in December following a disciplinary breach.

Also Read Article Continues below

Lacazette will now be responsible for guiding a young Arsenal team to Champions League football at the end of the season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar