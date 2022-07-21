"We want to build those relationships" - Mikel Arteta hints at forming strike partnership at Arsenal with Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that he wants Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah to build a strong partnership up front.

The Spanish tactician's comments came following the Gunners' 3-1 win against Major League Soccer club Orlando City on Thursday (July 20). Nketiah started the game for Arteta's men, with Jesus, who has netted thrice this pre-season, settling for a spot on the bench.

The Brazilian came on at half-time to partner Nketiah up front, with the Englishman scoring his side's second goal midway through the second half. The duo occasionally linked up, with Jesus operating out wide and Nketiah playing down the middle.

During his post-match interview, Arteta hinted that he could use the duo as a strike partnership this season. He said (as quoted by Arsenal's official website):

"We want to build those relationships, and they haven’t played a lot of minutes together yet, the same with Martin (Odegaard) and Gabi (Jesus), for example."

The Spaniard added:

"We have to start to do that, we obviously do it in training, but to put it into practice in matches is important, and you can see that they’re finding themselves with good timing, and it’s important because they are two players with a big goal threat."

Arsenal seal comfortable victory to extend winning run in preseason

Arsenal never really seemed troubled by Orlando City, restricting them to just five shots (three on target) all match. The Gunners notably named a much-altered team, with Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nicolas Pepe being handed starts.

They largely held the upper hand after Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring five minutes into the contest, converting Sambi Lokonga's assist. However, Orlando bounced back around the half-hour mark, with Facundo Torres netting the equaliser.

Nketiah put Arteta's side back in front with a well-taken goal in the 66th minute, his fourth of the pre-season. Substitute Reiss Nelson then converted from Bukayo Saka's assist to seal a fairly comfortable victory for the Gunners.

Arteta's men have now picked up four wins in a row to kickstart their preparations for the new season. They thrashed Ipswich Town 5-1, beat FC Nurnberg 5-3 and saw off Everton 2-0 before beating Orlando City.

Next up, Arteta's troops will meet Chelsea in the final of the Florida Cup at the Camping World Stadium on Saturday, July 23.

