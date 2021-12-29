“This is nothing but to inspire our youth” - Goa minister unveils Cristiano Ronaldo's statue in Panaji

Cristiano Ronaldo's popularity and influence across the world is second to none and the same is the case in India. In an immense gesture, a 410 kg statue of the footballing icon was unveiled in Panaji, Goa on December 28.

The statue reportedly took three years to build after multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and costs around ₹12 lakh.

The aim of Ronaldo's statue is to inspire youth and promote football in Goa.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a massive fanbase in the state of Goa and India as a whole. He has been a role model for many international superstars such as Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. Hence, his statue is expected to have a good influence on football fans in Goa.

Speaking about Ronaldo's influence and the statue, Goa minister Michael Lobo told ANI:

"This is for the first time that the statue of Cristiano Ronaldo has come up in India. This is nothing but to inspire our youth. If you want to take football to another level then this is what young boys and girls will look forward to, taking selfies and looking at the statue and getting inspired to play.”

Lobo also highlighted the requirements of infrastructure for Indian football and added:

"Statue is just to inspire. We want good infrastructure from the government. We need coaches who can train our boys and girls. Government should appoint former players as coaches who played for Goa and made India proud. In this way only, we can move ahead in the field of sports. Being such a big country, we are far behind many countries in the terms of football."

However, some people opposed the installation of Ronaldo's statue with black flags. This is reported to have stemmed from Portugal's colonization of Goa before 1961. Michael Lobo dismissed the opposers calling them "staunch football haters".

Cristiano Ronaldo's return has failed to inspire Manchester United

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's return before the start of the season, Manchester United were touted to challenge for the Premier League title. However, they have fallen way off in that journey.

Securing even a top four spot seems like a big challenge now. The Red Devils currently sit seventh in the league table, seven points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal. However, they have played two games less than the Gunners.

Moreover, Manchester United were eliminated from the League Cup by West Ham United in September. In the FA Cup, they face a tricky third-round tie against Aston Villa.

They also face a tough task in the Champions League Round of 16, where they will face Atletico Madrid.

One could argue that Ronaldo has been doing his job, scoring 13 goals in all competitions. However, United want to get more from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

It will be interesting to see where Ronaldo manages to take United at the end of the season.

