"We don't want to force it" - Carlo Ancelotti provides positive update on Real Madrid star who is currently out injured

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has provided an update on winger Vinicius Jr.'s injury.

Vinicius was subbed off after just 18 minutes in Los Blancos' 1-0 win at Celta Vigo on August 24. He has suffered a biceps femoris muscle injury, which is expected to keep him out of action for a few more weeks.

Ahead of Real Madrid's La Liga home clash against Real Sociedad on Sunday, September 17, Ancelotti provided an update on the Brazilian winger. He said (via Managing Madrid):

“I don’t know the exact date when he’ll return. He is recovering well, but we don’t want to force it. He is little by little increasing his workload and I think next week he might be able to work with the group. I think he’ll be back before the six weeks that was predicted.”

Vinicius has been one of the most important players for Los Blancos in recent campaigns. He scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists in 55 games across competitions last season.

The 22-year-old is expected to play even a bigger role this season following Karim Benzema's move to Al-Ittihad in the summer. Vinicius has scored one goal in three appearances this season.

Carlo Ancelotti previews Real Madrid's upcoming clash against Real Sociedad

Los Blancos have started the season brilliantly, maintaining a perfect record after four games to top the La Liga table. They have beaten Athletic Club, Almeria, Celta Vigo and Getafe, and will next take on Real Sociedad.

Sociedad are also unbeaten so far this season but have just one win in four matches and are ninth in the table. Their only win came against Granada (5-3) in their last game before the international break.

Ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Real Sociedad, Carlo Ancelotti provided an update on his squad and previewed the game, saying (via Managing Madrid):

“Our international players have played well and scored goals this break, so everybody is back feeling extra motivated. They’ve returned in good condition to play. [Dani] Ceballos is back and ready to be in the squad, but [Ferland] Mendy isn’t. I think Mendy can be back for the game on Wednesday.”

He added:

“We have many fixtures coming up so I’ll have to rotate more than when we had just one game per week, but tomorrow’s is a very important one.

“Real Sociedad are a very good team. Kubo is playing very well for them and we’ll have to watch him because he is scoring goals.”

Real Madrid also have a UEFA Champions League group-stage game in midweek. They will host Union Berlin on Wednesday, September 20.