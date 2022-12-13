“We want to go to the final and win” – Morocco coach Walid Regragui issues warning to France ahead of FIFA World Cup semi-final

Morocco coach Walid Regragui has warned France ahead of the two sides' FIFA World Cup semi-final showdown.

The Atlas Lions have become the underdog story of the tournament in Qatar.

Regragui's side beat 2010 FIFA World Cup champions Spain 3-0 on penalties in the last 16.

They then defeated 2016 UEFA European Champions Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-finals en route to the semi-final.

Morocco are up against the tournament favorites who are the reigning champions, winning the competition in 2018.

Regragui was buoyant in his mood ahead of the clash with France on Wednesday, 14 December, at Al Bayt Stadium.

The Moroccan manager held a pre-match press conference where he explained his side's intentions heading into Wednesday's encounter with Les Bleus.

He said (via RMC Sport):

“We want to go to the final and win. We are ready to do anything to achieve this goal. We will have extraordinary energy tomorrow. Saying that we are satisfied to have reached the semi-finals does not suit us. be the only chance to win it. We're not tired, tomorrow we're going to race."

Morocco have made history at this FIFA World Cup, becoming the first African side to advance to the semi-finals.

They are also unbeaten and have only conceded one goal throughout the tournament.

However, their hardest test comes against Didier Deschamps' side, who beat England 2-1 in the quarter-finals.

France are ranked fourth in the FIFA World rankings, while Morocco sit in 22nd spot.

They will need to keep top goalscorer Kylian Mbappe quiet, with the Frenchman having bagged five goals in five appearances.

Croatia's Dominik Livakovic can be Croatia's hero again against Argentina in their FIFA World Cup semi-final

The Croatian stopper has become a hero during the FIFA World Cup.

Croatia face Argentina in the other FIFA World Cup semi-final on Tuesday, 13 December.

Vatreni have had a similarly impressive run during this tournament to Morocco.

Both advanced from Group F, beating group favorites Belgium to reach the knockout stages.

However, Zlatko Dalic's side have yet to win a single knockout game in normal time.

Their journey through the FIFA World Cup has been a story of heroics from goalkeeper Livakovic.

Dinamo Zagreb's shot-stopper has been an immovable object in goal for Croatia,

He conjured up a hat-trick of penalty saves to secure a 3-1 victory over Japan in the last 16.

Livakovic then saved Real Madrid winger Rodrygo's spot-kick in yet another shootout win for the Vatreni in the quarter-finals over Brazil.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Dominik Livakovic’s game by numbers vs. Brazil:



81% pass accuracy

51 touches

26 passes completed

11 saves

7 saves rom close range

6 long balls completed

1 Penalty shootout save

1 goal conceded



Big game keeper. 🧤 Dominik Livakovic’s game by numbers vs. Brazil:81% pass accuracy51 touches26 passes completed11 saves7 saves rom close range6 long balls completed1 Penalty shootout save1 goal concededBig game keeper. 🧤 https://t.co/S3fUd4FjX5

Croatia will be hoping the Zagreb stopper is at his best when they meet Argentina at the Lusail Stadium.

He shouldn't have a problem dealing with pressure, saying in the past (via the Guardian):

“Honestly, I like playing big matches, that adrenaline and the atmosphere that can be felt in the air. That’s when I have the highest concentration.”

