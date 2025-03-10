“We want to play for him” - Hansi Flick sends emotional message as Barcelona mourn passing of club doctor Carles Minarro 

Ahead of their UEFA Champions League match against Benfica on Tuesday, March 11, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick spoke to the media about the death of first-team doctor Carles Minarro. The German tactician stated that the team will play for Dr. Minarro against the Portuguese giants.

Ad

In his pre-match press conference, Flick said Dr. Carles Minarro was a fundamental part of the team, and they will miss him. He added that the players are determined to do well and get back on pitch and win the match for him. He said (via Barca Universal):

“I think the team is handling the situation well. We are very focused on the game, as I said after Lisbon, that it was only the first leg. The president also said something in the dressing room, he said it on Sunday and I spoke to the team yesterday. It’s a great loss, he was a great person and a great doctor."

Ad

Trending

“He was unbelievable for the team and for the club, he was a fundamental part of our team. We will miss him, but sometimes that’s life. We want to play for him, in this situation, it’s very important to win for him. We are ready for it. We have to continue, it’s our job. It’s an important signing for the club and we want to do well.”

Ad

Barcelona club doctor Carles Minarro died on Saturday ahead of their LaLiga match against Osasuna. The match was consequently postponed.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta comments on Dr. Minarro's death

Barcelona president Joan Laporta spoke to club's media on Saturday and announced the death of club doctor Carles Minarro. He stated that everyone at the club was sad and added that the league and Osasuna were understanding about the situation.

Ad

Laporta said (via GOAL):

"I want to announce the death of doctor Carles Minarro, who passed away this afternoon. The players and staff are sad. He was a person we loved very much. He came on trips with the first team. It is very sad what has happened. This should make us stronger. The best thing was to postpone the match. We have asked the president of LaLiga for the postponement, who has understood it. Osasuna has been extremely understanding. They have understood this situation."

Barcelona are back in action in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. They are 1-0 up in the tie and will be hosting the Portuguese side for the second leg of the Round of 16 tie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback