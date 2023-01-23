"We want more respect" - Carlo Ancelotti says 'everybody disrespects' Real Madrid superstar 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was left fuming after Vinicius Jr. was fouled six times during their 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao. He wants the Brazilian to get a little more respect from rivals and referees amid a dip in form.

Vinicius started the season with a bang and was one of Real Madrid's best players. However, his form has hit a slump, with just one goal in his last six matches, and no assists.

Speaking after the win over Bilbao, Ancelotti called for more respect from the rivals and referees for Vinicus. He believes that the Brazilian is fouled too often and said:

"[Vinicius] is a great player and a very sensible person. The truth is everybody disrespects him. The rivals, the referees and the rival fans. We want more respect."

Real Madrid star and LaLiga in a tussel

Vinicius was angered after Real Madrid's win over Real Valladolid earlier this month as he was targeted by racist chants. He called for La Liga to take some action and not sit doing nothing every time such incidences take place.

The Madrid star posted:

"Racists continue to go to stadiums and watch the biggest club in the world up close and La Liga continues to do nothing... I will continue with my head held high and celebrating my victories and those of Madrid. In the end, it's MY fault."

La Liga president Javier Tebas was not pleased with the comments and hit back:

"La Liga has detected racist insults from the stands of the Zorrilla stadium, published on social networks. These facts will be reported to the Anti-Violence Commission and the Public Prosecutor's Office for hate crimes, as has been done on other occasions."

The Spanish League Association went on to put out another statement, which read:

"La Liga will continue to lead the fight against the scourge that is violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sport, not only with words but also with deeds, as demonstrated by the actions that have been exposed."

Real Madrid are three points behind Barcelona in the league table tight now after 17 games each.

