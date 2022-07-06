"We don't want to sell him" - Barcelona president Joan Laporta reiterates stance on Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reiterated that the club doesn't want to sell Frenkie de Jong, who's been linked with a move to Manchester United.

The Dutchman is wanted by the Premier League side's new manager Erik ten Hag, who nurtured his talent while the pair were at Ajax. The Red Devils are currently rebuilding their squad, and their search for midfield reinforcements has brought De Jong under their radar.

Barcelona are in poor financial shape right now, so his sale would help them raise funds to register new acquisitions.

ESPN has reported that the Blaugrana value him at €100 million and have also held formal talks with United.

While that sum would go a long way in helping the cash-strapped side accommodate new signings, Laporta recently revealed that Barcelona have no intentions of selling him. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano quoted him saying:

“Frenkie de Jong is a Barcelona player - we don’t want to sell him unless we have no other choice."

Only days ago, Laporta had confirmed that De Jong has received multiple offers, but reiterated the club's stance that Barcelona don't want to part ways with the Dutchman. Romano added:

“Of course we know there are offers for De Jong - but we don’t want to sell him."

De Jong rose to fame under Ten Hag at Ajax, where he was part of a talented group that romped to the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League semifinals.

The Blaugrana came calling for his services that summer, shelling out €75 million, and the midfielder soon established himself at the Camp Nou. He has racked up 138 appearances for the Spanish giants across competitions, contributing 30 goals and lifting the Copa Del Rey title last year.

Barcelona announce Kessie and Christensen signings

After a long delay, the Blaugrana have announced the arrivals of Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen on Tuesday.

Both were signed on free transfers from AC Milan and Chelsea, respectively, after their contracts with their respective clubs ended last month.

However, challenges remain. Spanish sports radio program El Partidazo de COPE (via Barca Blaugranes) has claimed that they can't yet register them in their La Liga squads yet.

Due to their financial woes, La Liga has imposed restrictions on the club, so the Blaugrana need to clear out their squad to incorporate new signings.

