“We are not there where we want to be with our team” – Ten Hag responds to Mason Greenwood leaving Manchester United 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has responded to the club's decision to sever ties with controversial attacker Mason Greenwood.

The 21-year-old attacker was arrested in January 2022 and later charged with attempted rape, assault, and controlling and coercive behavior.

In February 2023, the charges were dropped due to the withdrawal of key witnesses. The club conducted their own investigation, the result of which was announced this week. United announced that the player - who hasn't appeared for the club since his arrest - has no future at the club.

Manager Ten Hag has now opened up about Greenwood and the state of the team's attack (as per Sportstar):

“Look, we are not there where we want to be with our team. I have a lot of work, I have a lot of focus on my team, so I focus on the players who are available.”

It's pertinent to note that United's new striker Rasmus Hojlund is yet to make his club debut due to injury. With the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial yet to fire this season, Ten Hag provided an update on Hojlund:

“Injuries are always disappointing but we can deal with it. Rasmus Hojlund is not available for tomorrow; he came into team training for the first time (this week). Next week we expect him to do a full week, so he is very near to the squad.”

United's attack has work to do this season, but Mason Greenwood is not an option anymore.

How has Mason Greenwood fared for Manchester United?

Mason Greenwood.

After coming up through the ranks, Mason Greenwood made his much awaited senior Manchester United debut in the 2018-19 season. Although he didn't score that campaign, Greenwood showed signs of promise.

In 129 games across competitions for the senior team, the 21-year-old racked up an impressive haul of 35 goals and 12 assists. His best season for United was in 2019-20 when he bagged 17 goals and four assists in 49 games across competitions.

In the next campaign, he played 52 games across competitions, scoring 12 times and bagging six assists. In the first half of the 2021-22 season, Greenwood scored six goals and provided two assists in 24 games across competitions before his arrest and subsequent suspension.