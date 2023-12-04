"We want to be top of the Premier League for the rest of the season" - Arsenal star sends message to PL rivals after win over Wolves

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has stated that he and his side will do everything they can to win the 2023-23 Premier League title.

Martinelli's comments came after the Gunners' 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium on December 2. Early goals from Bukayo Saka (6') and Martin Odegaard (13') guided the hosts to a win that was made a little nervy towards the end by Matheus Cunha's 86th-minute strike.

The victory, combined with Manchester City's 3-3 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, meant Arsenal finished Matchday 14 with a two-point lead atop the table. Liverpool, who beat Fulham 4-3 in a thriller at Anfield, are second, while City sit a further point behind in third.

Speaking after the win over Wolves, Martinelli said his club want to lift the Premier League trophy, having fallen short last season despite leading the standings for 248 days. He said (as quoted by GOAL):

“We know we are top of the Premier League now. We want to be there; we want to be top of the Premier League for the rest of the season. We'll try our best.

“We tried our best (against Wolves), we kept going, we didn't start to play like it was already won. As I said, we tried our best to score another goal, but we didn't score. But the most important thing is three points.”

The Brazilian has notably endured a slow start to the 2023-24 campaign after scoring 15 league goals last season. Martinelli has just one goal and two assists in 12 Premier League matches this term, but has scored twice and assisted once in three UEFA Champions League outings.

Arsenal will be back in action in midweek

A little over 72 hours after their win over Wolves, Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Tuesday, December 5. The Gunners will take on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Luton have struggled in their first season back in the top-flight since the 1991-92 campaign and currently sit 17th with just nine points from 14 matches. If not for Everton's 10-point deduction, the Hatters would be in the relegation zone alongside fellow promoted teams Burnley and Sheffield United.

The last time they hosted Arsenal in the league was back in December 1991, with the home team winning that game 1-0. Michael Harford, who is interestingly Luton's chief recruitment officer at the moment, scored the winner in that game.