“We want to be trying to put that right” – Andy Robertson eager to avenge the ‘hurt’ inflicted on Liverpool by Real Madrid in Champions League final

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson is seeking revenge on Real Madrid in this season's Champions League final.

The two heavyweight clubs will compete in the decider on May 28 at the Stade de France in a rematch of the 2018 final in Kyiv, which Madrid won 3-1.

The memorable clash five seasons ago included a shoulder injury to star player Mohamed Salah, which was inflicted by Sergio Ramos, forcing the Egyptian off after just half an hour.

Andy Robertson @andrewrobertso5 #YNWA Never ever take nights like this for granted!! See you in Paris REDS Never ever take nights like this for granted!! See you in Paris REDS ❤️❤️❤️ #YNWA https://t.co/xHSFOIH0z0

Liverpool never recovered from the incident, and thanks to two horrendous Loris Karius errors and one of the greatest European goals ever from Gareth Bale, Madrid would go on to claim their 13th title.

Despite winning the competition a year later, the defeat still clearly stings for the Reds, and Robertson has sent a warning to the Spanish champions.

The Scottish full-back told Liverpool's website:

"Obviously when we got through we knew we were going to face a quality opponent. The way they have got through is pretty special and it’s going to be a difficult game.

"We’ve played them in the final before and obviously it didn’t go the way we wanted it to go. We want to be trying to put that right.

"And obviously they knocked us out last season as well, although we had a pretty depleted squad at that time, but still it hurt getting put out in the quarter-finals.

"We look forward to it; there’s still a lot of games before then, so we focus on that closer to the time but two massive clubs, two of the most decorated clubs in the European game. It’ll be exciting and we’ll look forward to it when the time comes.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews



In 2022, Andy Robertson has just qualified for the third Champions League final of his career.



The Rise of Robbo. In 2012, Andy Robertson was playing in the fourth-tier of Scottish football.In 2022, Andy Robertson has just qualified for the third Champions League final of his career.The Rise of Robbo. #UCL In 2012, Andy Robertson was playing in the fourth-tier of Scottish football.In 2022, Andy Robertson has just qualified for the third Champions League final of his career.The Rise of Robbo. #UCL https://t.co/NDVLtwIwaj

Robertson insists Liverpool focus switched to Premier League clash straight away

Jurgen Klopp's side host Tottenham on Saturday evening knowing a victory would temporarily move them back to the top of the Premier League table.

Following the victory over Villarreal earlier in the week, Robertson was asked how quickly the squad's attention would turn to the clash at Anfield, to which the 28-year-old replied:

"Straight away, to be honest. Tuesday night, obviously the changing room was lively when we got in and rightly so, we’ve just qualified for a major final, which we should never take for granted.

"And then Wednesday morning, straight up and straight into recovery. Straight away we were focused on it, we’ve got to be ready for it. We’ve had so many big games lately, we need to be ready for this one next."

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava