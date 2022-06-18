"We want to do well and win every game" - Manchester United star issues rallying call ahead of new era under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is looking forward to working under Erik ten Hag next season as the Red Devils enter a new era under the Dutch coach.

United are coming off the back of one of the worst campaigns in the club's history, finishing sixth in the Premier League and without a trophy.

Varane, 29, joined United from Real Madrid for £36 million last summer and encountered a difficult debut season at Old Trafford. Injuries plagued large portions of the French defender's campaign, with the United centre-back making 29 appearances across all competitions.

However, Varane is enthusiastic about the Red Devils' future under Erik ten Hag and is anticipating a fresh start. He told the club's official website:

"It’s a new season, it’s a new start, so everyone is excited to know about the new manager. Obviously, we want to do well and win every game so, for this, we’ll have to prepare for the new season, and I think it’s important for us to train hard and be ready."

Manchester United kick off their pre-season on July 12 against fierce rivals Liverpool. Varane is certain that his side will work hard in preparation for next season, adding:

"We need to work very hard and there will be a lot of training sessions, and a lot of games, so I think it will be interesting and a great moment to work very hard and to prepare for the season."

The Frenchman then touched on the different environment of the pre-season in comparison with competitive fixtures. He said:

"I think it’s a different atmosphere, it’s pre-season so we have to get fit, we have to prepare. I think it’s always exciting to play in front of our fans around the world, it’s a good experience for us, and it’s a good moment to prepare for the season."

A new era beckons for United under Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United's signing of Raphael Varane was heralded by the Old Trafford faithful, with the French defender boasting an abundance of experience.

A four-time UEFA Champions League winner with Real Madrid, the £36 million the Red Devils paid for his services was viewed as a bargain. United's poor campaign, though, coincided with Varane's problematic debut season.

Under Erik ten Hag, he will be given a system to work with and the knowledge that the Dutch coach is here to stay. That wasn't the case for the Frenchman under former interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The Daily Mail reports that many of the Manchester United squad had problems with the German's coaching methods and his temporary stint was viewed as a failure.

