"We want to win" - Jurgen Klopp provides straightforward response when asked if he'd rotate the Liverpool squad in FA Cup fixture against Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted that he will field his best possible XI against Arsenal in their upcoming FA Cup third-round clash. He is pleased with the gap of six days they have leading into the game but is aware that he won't have a full-strength squad.

Speaking to the media ahead of the trip to London, Klopp conceded that he did not have a lot of room for rotation as only limited players were available. He also added that they did not have the biggest squad, especially with Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo out due to international duty. He said:

"I'm not sure if Arsenal is a game to rotate. I don't know if we have the opportunity to do so, we don't have the biggest squad available. We have a squad available. We have six days between games. That's long. We want to win."

Liverpool's next match after the Arsenal game is on Wednesday, January 10, when they face Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-final. The will next be in action in the Premier League on January 21 against Bournemouth.

Jurgen Klopp confirms he has Liverpool rotation in mind but not enough players

Jurgen Klopp accepted ahead of the Arsenal match that he would not consider rotating much. He believes that Liverpool have been doing well with the squad available and wants to focus on winning the game. He told the media:

"I think we rotated a lot in the first half of the season, we just did because we thought the boys can do it. It never happens that we don't care how we play. The main reason for the impact from the bench was that, it's massive, they all have rhythm. We bring in boys who can play to their best and that is what we've done. I am not sure if Arsenal is a game to rotate. I am not sure we have the opportunity to do that."

He added:

"We can line up a good team and I am sure that is what we do. If it looks like rotation I don't know. We have a few days between games, so that is long, and there is no need for rotation, but then we have [Fulham], and both are of the same importance, nothing in between. We want to go to the final but also the next round, but it's probably the most tricky draw you can get."

Liverpool are without Mohamed Salah, who has left to represent Egypt in the AFCON, and Watary Endo, who will play for Japan in the AFC Asian Cup.