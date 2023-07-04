"We wanted to capture a day in the life of Georgina Rodriguez" - Creative director of GUESS opens up on new Madrid ad campaign

Paul Marciano, creative director of GUESS' Madrid ad campaign, revealed that the production team wanted to capture a day in the life of Georgina Rodriguez. Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend recently stunned fans as she took to social media to post several classy images of her campaign with GUESS.

Marciano has now spoken about what the company's aim was during the campaign. He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"We wanted to capture a day in the life of Georgina , going behind the veil to get a glimpse into the glamorous life of this superstar."

The lavish and heritage Santa Mauro Hotel in Madrid, established back in the 19th century, was the venue for the campaign. Marciano further revealed that featuring Rodriguez was the idea because the brand wanted to promote women's empowerment through its products.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, said after the promotion (via Mundo Deportivo):

"I am truly honored to have been invited to work on this new campaign for GUESS and Marciano. I love the brand and the values it represents. I love wearing the collections because they make me feel empowered and sexy at the same time. They have a strong feminine character while expressing a timeless essence."

Marciano further said:

"We are delighted to welcome Georgina in our new campaign with GUESS and Marciano. Georgina is a strong, confident and determined woman. This campaign and location fully reflect not only her natural beauty, but also her sensuality, dynamism and inner strength. , perfectly interpreting the vision and style of the brands."

Georgina Rodriguez recently crossed 50 million Instagram followers

Since her association with Cristiano Ronaldo started back on June 2016, Georgina Rodriguez has become a social media sensation. The model currently boasts around 50 million followers on social media.

She became the first footballer's wife or girlfriend to cross the 50 million mark on the platform. To give fans a context, Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo has 36 million followers while David Beckham's wife Victoria Beckham has 30 million followers on the platform.

Fans always seem to keep a keen eye on Georgina Rodriguez's social media activities. She rarely fails to stun fans with her posts as well. Rodriguez, more often than not, draws reactions from fans with her posts.

