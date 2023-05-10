"We wanted Cristiano to be with us" - Diogo Dalot opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo's sudden exit from Manchester United

Manchester United fullback Diogo Dalot has shared his thoughts on compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Old Trafford in November.

The Portuguese ace's contract with the Premier League club was mutually terminated after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. He lambasted Manchester United's hierarchy and manager Erik ten Hag in the interview and eventually parted ways with the club. Ronaldo then joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr FC.

Speaking about his national side's captain, Dalot acknowledged Cristiano Ronaldo and the club's decision to part ways, saying (via MaisFutebol):

“We know the quality that Cristiano brings. It was a mutual decision of him and Manchester United, and we had to accept it. We wanted Cristiano to be with us. He gave us a lot in the time he was with us.“

Speaking about the 38-year-old's longevity, Dalot said:

“It is up to me to enjoy his football, and I know that no matter how much his longevity does not come, he has this ability to give a show and enjoy.”

Ten Hag largely used Cristiano Ronaldo from the bench. The Portuguese forward started just ten games across competitions for the Red Devils this season, scoring thrice.

Since his move to Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 16 games across competitions.

Arsenal winger names Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli has said that he 'looked up to' Cristiano Ronaldo growing up. The Portuguese forward is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.

He's the all-time top scorer in men's football, with 835 goals for club and country. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has had immense success with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. He has been an inspiration for many young players like Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo Goes, among others.

Martinelli is no different, as he recently said (via Sport Bible):

"If you were talking about footballers, the person I looked up to was always Cristiano Ronaldo. I used to watch him a lot when I was growing up. I loved his style."

Martinelli, 21, has been tremendous for Arsenal on the left wing this season, much like Ronaldo's earlier days with United.

The Brazilian winger has contributed 15 goals and five assists in 35 Premier League games for the Gunners this campaign.

