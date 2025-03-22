"We wanted to take more risks" - Thomas Tuchel sends message to Arsenal after Myles Lewis-Skelly impresses on England debut

England boss Thomas Tuchel believes Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly's best position is in midfield. He detailed how the youngster can make a big impact in midfield and heaped praise on his versatility.

Lewis-Skelly was included in Tuchel's first England squad for their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers this month. The left-back started against Albania on Friday at Wembley and marked the occassion brilliantly. He scored their first goal of the night in the 20th minute after an excellent assist from Jude Bellingham.

Lewis-Skelly played 89 minutes before being subbed off for Reece James. After the game, Tuchel heaped praise on the Arsenal man, saying (via Metro):

"The second half, he played as a No.8 because we wanted to take more risks and have a little bit closer connection between the players. The first half we played in a 4-1 and 4-1 up front. He played more conventional and scored more from there. In the second half he played as a No.8 or No.10. I think his very best position is where he plays for Arsenal in the left double six, the double six inverted role. He’s a fantastic footballer.

"If you see him in possession games in training, the level of first touch, the quality of first touch, the quality of body movement, how he opens up his body, how he plays the passes, he has a very high understanding of the game, it comes very natural to him.

"He’s very versatile and I think he can do a lot of things. We tried to play more conventional today because it’s easier to learn, we have many players from many different clubs, he did very well because he can adapt because he understands very quickly."

Lewis-Skelly completed 69/74 passes against Albania and won 3/3 ground duels.

Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly breaks record as Thomas Tuchel's England reign starts with a win

Thomas Tuchel was appointed as England manager last year but began his tenure in January this year. He oversaw his first game on Thursday against Albania at Wembley in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The Three Lions had the perfect start as Jude Bellingham dribbled past a couple of players and put in a excellent through ball. Myles Lewis-Skelly got on the end of it and scored past Thomas Strakosha in the 20th minute. The Arsenal man became the youngest player to score for England on his debut at 18 years and 176 days, breaking Marcus Rashford's record.

The Three Lions were dominant throughout the game and extended their lead in the 77th minute. Harry Kane brilliantly brought down a cross from Arsenal's Declan Rice and finished neatly to score his 70th goal for the national side. Tuchel's side will next face Latvia at Wembley on Monday.

