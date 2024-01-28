"We wanted to win, but with a different score" - Manchester United star admits players are not happy with scoreline in win over Newport County

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has admitted that the players are not happy despite the Red Devils' 4-2 FA Cup win against Newport County on Sunday, January 28.

United had to toil hard to secure their passage to the fifth round of the competition. Bruno Fernandes (7') and Kobbie Mainoo (13') gave the away side a two-goal cushion early in the game.

League Two club Newport surprisingly restored parity, courtesy of goals from Bryn Morris (36') and Will Evans (47').

United, however, eventually managed to win the game with Antony (68') and Rasmus Hojlund (90+4') scoring for Erik ten Hag's side.

Despite the win, Fernandes expressed discontent with his side's performance. Addressing the media after the match, the Portuguese midfielder said (via centredevils on X):

"It's not the result we wanted. We wanted to win, but with a different score."

While Manchester United managed to secure a spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup, their performance was far from convincing. The team's defensive frailty was once again on display, with Newport managing seven shots on target.

Given the gulf in the quality of the two teams, the game was much closer than many expected it to be. Erik ten Hag's side will now shift their focus back to the Premier League. They play Wolverhampton Wanderers in an away clash on February 1.

Erik ten Hag's reaction to Marcus Rashford missing Manchester United's trip to Newport

While Manchester United got the job done against Newport County, Marcus Rashford wasn't available for selection for the FA Cup clash. The Red Devils released a statement saying that Rashford had stayed back in Manchester to train alone.

Rashford is reportedly ill. However, earlier reports claimed that he was out at a Belfast night club until the early hours of Friday morning. Speaking about Rashford's absence, Ten Hag told BBC:

"He reported ill yet in the last few hours yesterday. It's an internal matter. I deal with it. It's an internal matter."

Rashford hasn't been in his best form this season. He has scored only four goals and has provided six assists in 26 appearances across competitions. Fans will keep a keen eye on how Erik ten Hag handles the situation involving the attacker.