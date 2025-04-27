"We wanted the win, but I needed that" - Rasmus Hojlund reacts after scoring in Manchester United's draw against Bournemouth

Rasmus Hojlund has shared a message on social media after helping Manchester United secure a point against Bournemouth on Sunday, April 27, in the Premier League. The Danish striker scored in the sixth minute of second-half injury time as the Red Devils snatched away a 1-1 draw from the jaws of defeat.

Ad

Antoine Semenyo had given the Cherries the lead in the 23rd minute at the Vitality Stadium. However, the home side were down to 10 men in the 70th minute. Evanilson was shown a straight red by referee Peter Bankes, via a VAR review, for a foul on Noussair Mazraoui.

Manchester United toiled for long and came close a couple of times, but struggled to get a breakthrough even with the man advantage. However, Hojlund eventually diverted a Manuel Ugarte shot into the back of the net to ensure a dramatic end to the game.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, the 22-year-old had scored just three times in 28 league games this season before Sunday. The goal, as such, will give him much-needed confidence ahead of the Red Devils' Europa League semifinal first leg against Atletico Madrid on Thursday, May 1.

After the game, Hojlund shared a picture of himself celebrating the goal on social media, writing:

"We wanted the win, but I needed that".

Ad

Manchester United are 14th in the Premier League table after 34 games this season, 43 points behind champions Liverpool.

Manchester United receive a boost in their pursuit of an Ipswich Town striker: Reports

Liam Delap

Liam Delap will have a £30 million release clause this summer following Ipswich Town's relegation from the Premier League, according to Fichajes.net. Manchester United have their eyes on the English striker as they look to shore up their attack this summer.

Ad

Rasmus Hojlund has been a disappointment this season, registering nine goals from 46 games across competitions. Joshua Zirkzee, who arrived from Bologna last summer, hasn't fared any better and is currently out for the campaign with an injury.

The Red Devils have managed just 39 goals in 34 games in the league this season, and Ruben Amorim is eager for reinforcements. Recent reports have suggested that Delap's performances have convinced Manchester United.

The 22-year-old has managed 12 goals from 33 games in the league this season. Following Ipswich's relegation, the Red Devils are expected to step up their efforts to prise the Englishman away from Portman Road. Delap could be an upgrade on Zirkzee and Hojlund at Old Trafford.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written close to 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More