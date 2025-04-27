"We wanted the win, but I needed that" - Rasmus Hojlund reacts after scoring in Manchester United's draw against Bournemouth

Rasmus Hojlund has shared a message on social media after helping Manchester United secure a point against Bournemouth on Sunday, April 27, in the Premier League. The Danish striker scored in the sixth minute of second-half injury time as the Red Devils snatched away a 1-1 draw from the jaws of defeat.
Antoine Semenyo had given the Cherries the lead in the 23rd minute at the Vitality Stadium. However, the home side were down to 10 men in the 70th minute. Evanilson was shown a straight red by referee Peter Bankes, via a VAR review, for a foul on Noussair Mazraoui.
Manchester United toiled for long and came close a couple of times, but struggled to get a breakthrough even with the man advantage. However, Hojlund eventually diverted a Manuel Ugarte shot into the back of the net to ensure a dramatic end to the game.
Interestingly, the 22-year-old had scored just three times in 28 league games this season before Sunday. The goal, as such, will give him much-needed confidence ahead of the Red Devils' Europa League semifinal first leg against Atletico Madrid on Thursday, May 1.
After the game, Hojlund shared a picture of himself celebrating the goal on social media, writing:
"We wanted the win, but I needed that".
Manchester United are 14th in the Premier League table after 34 games this season, 43 points behind champions Liverpool.
Manchester United receive a boost in their pursuit of an Ipswich Town striker: Reports
Liam Delap will have a £30 million release clause this summer following Ipswich Town's relegation from the Premier League, according to Fichajes.net. Manchester United have their eyes on the English striker as they look to shore up their attack this summer.
Rasmus Hojlund has been a disappointment this season, registering nine goals from 46 games across competitions. Joshua Zirkzee, who arrived from Bologna last summer, hasn't fared any better and is currently out for the campaign with an injury.
The Red Devils have managed just 39 goals in 34 games in the league this season, and Ruben Amorim is eager for reinforcements. Recent reports have suggested that Delap's performances have convinced Manchester United.
The 22-year-old has managed 12 goals from 33 games in the league this season. Following Ipswich's relegation, the Red Devils are expected to step up their efforts to prise the Englishman away from Portman Road. Delap could be an upgrade on Zirkzee and Hojlund at Old Trafford.