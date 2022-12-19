“We were watching a car crash” – England legend Stuart Pearce slams France star for ‘worst’ performance ever seen during FIFA World Cup final defeat

Stuart Pearce has described Ousmane Dembele's performance at the FIFA World Cup final as the worst ever. The English legend claimed the Frenchman could not complete passes after giving away the penalty that helped Argentina take the lead.

Argentina defeated France in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday night in dramatic fashion. Lionel Messi scored twice and Kylian Mbappe shone with a hat-trick, but the penalty shootout won the Copa America champions their first title in 36 years.

Speaking on talkSPORT after the game, Pearce took shots at Dembele after the Frenchman was substituted before halftime. The Barcelona star, along with Olivier Giroud, was taken off by Didier Deschamps for Marcus Thuram and Kolo Muani. The English legend said:

"Dembele is having the worst game I've ever seen anyone have. He's given the penalty away and has probably given away every pass that he's had after that. I feel sorry for the lad, he's given the penalty away. His performance has been shocking to be fair. Deschamps had to do something there, we were watching a car crash."

Adrian Durham added on talkSPORT:

"Deschamps didn't even acknowledge Dembele, who was useless. He shook Giroud's hand but he ignored Dembele, he was that upset with him."

Gary Neville blasts Ousmane Dembele after FIFA World Cup performance

Gary Neville also blasted Ousmane Dembele following his performance in the FIFA World Cup final. The Manchester United legend claimed that the Frenchman did no homework and was caught out by Di Maria's signature move, something he has been doing for over 10 years.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball Gary Neville did not hold back in his criticism of France forward Ousmane Dembele for his role in Argentina’s penalty in the World Cup final mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Gary Neville did not hold back in his criticism of France forward Ousmane Dembele for his role in Argentina’s penalty in the World Cup final mirror.co.uk/sport/football…

Neville said on ITV:

"The penalty I have to say, I know Dembele is a wide player, but honestly… his initial challenge, you know what Di Maria is going to do, he's been doing it for 10 years. It's embarrassing and I'm torn on one. I think it's a soft penalty, but also the stupidity of when you do that and get wrong side. You almost deserve to get found out. And Dembele gets found out, he gives Di Maria that opportunity. Dembele gets played like a little boy."

Argentina went on to win 4-2 in the penalty shootout to clinch their FIFA World Cup title.

