We are a well-run club: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer hits back at Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has hit back at Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp's harsh criticism of the Old Trafford club's transfer business this summer.

Speaking ahead of the Red Devils' clash with Southampton at the weekend, the Norwegian said:

"We are a well-run club. We do have a lot of fans out there, and we do have good sponsorship deals. How we get the money, as a manager, you want more and more. I have heard 'no' a few times."

"How other clubs run their clubs, there are different models at different clubs. I have started buying electric cars! That is all I want to say about that situation."

Solskjaer's comments have come after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hit at Manchester United over their transfers deals this summer while speaking ahead of his team's game against Norwich City on August 14.

The German was quoted as saying in this regard:

"What United are doing, I don't know how they did it. We have our own way to do it. We are allowed to spend the money we earn, that we always do. I'm never surprised by the financial power of Chelsea, City or United, I've been here long enough to know they always find a solution to these things."

It is no surprise to see Jurgen Klopp taking a pop at Manchester United's transfers, considering the activities of the two clubs in the market this summer. Liverpool have spent just €40 million so far to lure Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, have spent €125 million to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, and it doesn't look like they've hit the brakes yet this summer.

Manchester United and Liverpool so far this season

Manchester United and Liverpool have both had decent starts to their respective Premier League campaigns.

The Reds have been the better side, claiming victory in their first two games against Norwich City and Burnley. They will take on Chelsea in their next game in a top-of-the-table clash.

Manchester United, meanwhile, couldn't build on their 5-1 victory against Leeds in their opening fixture, as they could only draw 1-1 with Southampton during the weekend. They will next lock horns with Wolves in their next match this weekend.

