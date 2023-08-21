“We will allow Iran and North Korea, but not an Israeli broadcaster” – SPL make decision with Israel set to miss Cristiano Ronaldo action

Israel is set to miss out on watching Cristiano Ronaldo and Saudi Pro League action for the foreseeable future. According to a source close to the Saudi Arabian royal family, the SPL will only be broadcasted if Yair Lapid becomes Prime Minister again.

The Saudi Pro League has shot into the global limelight over the past eight months and features numerous superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema, and Sadio Mane.

However, football fans in Israel will be unable to view the action as Saudi Arabia have barred the broadcasting of the SPL in the country This is due to the royal family viewing Israel as having an 'extremist' government with Benjamin Netanyahu in power.

A source featured in an interview with Channel 12 and said (via i24NEWS):

"We rule out the possibility of broadcasting the Saudi League in Israel. We will allow the sale to Iran and North Korea but not to an Israeli broadcaster. They have already made several requests and we have refused, even to those broadcasting in Arabic."

They added that they would only allow broadcasting to resume if former Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid returned to power:

"When Netanyahu leaves, we will allow Israeli Jews and Arabs to play in Saudi Arabia. We want someone like Rabin or Lapid, not a religious extremist. We want a government that supports real peace and two states."

The source concluded by stating Israel's participation in the 2023 FIFA World Cup is likely to be 'very limited' if Saudi Arabia were to be appointed as the host.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on the verge of signing €60M midfielder after second straight SPL defeat: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have made a poor start to their 2023-24 Saudi Pro League campaign. Just days after winning the Arab Club Cup Champions, the Knights of Najd lost to Al-Ettifaq (2-1) and Al-Taawoun (2-0). Cristiano Ronaldo featured in the second game.

Despite boasting a host of stars such as Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, and Seko Fofana, Al-Nassr's poor domestic form continued. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Al-Nassr are on the verge of signing Porto midfielder Otavio. He tweeted:

“Otávio to Al Nassr, here we go! Verbal agreement reached on €60m release clause fee value. Al Nassr to pay €60m package not in one solution but different instalments; waiting to check details on contracts then time for travel and medical. It’s a record sale for FC Porto.”

Otavio had a stellar 2022-23 campaign, scoring seven goals and providing 13 assists in 44 appearances. The 28-year-old is likely to be a valuable asset for Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. going forward.