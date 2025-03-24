“We will beat them. F*ck them” - Barcelona ace Raphinha makes emphatic claim about facing Argentina without Lionel Messi

Barcelona star Raphinha made a bold statement ahead of Brazil's clash against an Argentina side without Lionel Messi. In a conversation with fellow Barcelona icon Romario, the winger insisted that they would come up triumphant in the clash between South America's two greatest sides.

The conversation went (via BarcaUniversal on Twitter):

Romário: "We are going to play against Argentina, our biggest rival. Now, thank God, without Messi, we're going to beat them?"

Raphinha: "We will beat them, no doubt. On and off the pitch, if we have to."

Romario: "Are you going to score a goal against Argentina?"

Raphinha: "Yes, with everything..."

Romário: "F*ck them?"

Raphinha: ‘"F*ck them."

Brazil and Argentina are set to renew what has been one of football's oldest and most storied rivalries. Throughout history, they have faced off 109 times, with the five-time World Cup winners winning 45 times compared to La Albiceleste's 41.

Their previous clash in the World Cup qualifiers saw Argentina win, with a solitary goal from Nicolas Otamendi enough for all three points. This time, however, Lionel Scaloni's men may find it difficult to emulate that performance as Lionel Messi is set to miss out. The 36-year-old talismanic attacker suffered from an adductor muscle injury and did not make the trip for this international break. Messi has been crucial for the side in this cycle and is the current top-scorer with six goals.

Led by Dorival Jr, Brazil have largely struggled to impress with three wins and two draws in their last five WC Qualifiers games. While qualification is likely to be secured, they will look to grab bragging rights with a big win over their arch-rivals.

Barcelona keen to avoid mistake made with Lionel Messi and look to secure Lamine Yamal's future: Reports

Yamal has been a revelation for the side.

Barcelona are looking to exercise care and caution over securing the future of teenage star Lamine Yamal. According to Spanish outlet AS, La Blaugrana are keen on avoiding the mistakes they made with Lionel Messi regarding his contract extensions.

Messi notably enjoyed a financially very productive time with the Catalan side. From joining as a teenager in 2000 to his departure in 2021, he signed nine different extensions, each commanding a significant increase in wages. This played a role in the side eventually facing financial difficulties, affecting their ability to keep him after the 2020-21 season.

Barcelona now want to ensure Yamal stays with them for a long. Owing to FIFA's rules over contract offers for youngsters, the side are waiting for him to turn 18 in July before having him sign a deal for which the framework has already been agreed upon.

