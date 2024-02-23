“We will benefit from his experience" - Julian Nagelsmann reacts as Real Madrid star Toni Kroos announces return to Germany national team

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann is elated with the return of the experienced Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos from retirement.

The 34-year-old had announced his retirement from international football after Germany's Euro 2020 campaign ended in the Round of 16 with a 2-0 loss to England.

However, with Die Nationalmannschaft struggling in the lead up to the 2024 European Championship at home this summer, Nagelsmann urged the Real Madrid veteran to return, and Kroos heeded the call.

“We have had good and intense conversations over the last few weeks," said the boss (as per Mundo Deportivo).

"Toni has a very clear vision of the state of our national team. In every subsequent conversation, I sensed in him a growing enthusiasm to be present at the EURO at home and to support us despite his retirement.”

Nagelsmann hopes that Kroos' experience would help the national team, like at Los Blancos:

“We will benefit from his experience and routine. Kroos has a special role at his club, Real Madrid. He guides young players and shows them how they can function well together as part of a team.

"And he is someone who will remain calm even in a close Euro Cup match and one who can always pass the ball under pressure."

Kroos has 17 goals and 19 assists in 106 games for Germany between 2010 and 2021, playing six major championships.

How have Toni Kroos' Germany fared since 2022 FIFA World Cup

Toni Kroos is back from international retirement.

Since Toni Kroos' international retirement in 2021, Germany have faltered, suffering a group-stage elimination at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, their form has taken a turn for the worse since then. In 11 friendlies, they have won just thrice, losing six times, leading to Nagelsmann replacing Hansi Flick at the helm.

During this period, the four-time world champions have lost to Belgium, Poland, Columbia, Japan, Turkey and Austria, with the last two losses coming in their last two games.

Having qualified for Euro 2024 by being the hosts, not many expect Toni Kroos and Co. to make a deep run. But with the veteran Real Madrid star's arrival to the fold, the 1996 European champions could surprise a few teams.