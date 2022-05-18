"We will do what is best for the club" - Barcelona president Joan Laporta remains coy on future of Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has remained tight-lipped over speculation linking Frenkie de Jong with a move to Manchester United this summer.

The Dutch midfielder has been a huge part of manager Xavi Hernandez's transformation of the Blaugrana side since the latter took over in November last year.

De Jong has made 33 appearances under the Spaniard, scoring four goals and contributing three assists.

Xavi has been clear of his desire to keep hold of the midfielder, but the Blaugrana's poor financial situation could lead to his potential departure.

Laporta has not moved to play down talk of the 25-year-old potentially joining Manchester United, with new manager Erik ten Hag keen to reunite with his former Ajax midfielder.

The Barcelona president told Catalunya Radio (per Barca Blaugranes) when asked about De Jong:

"There are Barcelona players who are coveted on the market. We will do what is best for the club. If the economic levers that we want to activate come out, no player will leave for economic reasons."

He continued:

"In the sports field, Xavi and Mateu Alemany end up deciding the club’s sports management. I will follow what the club’s professionals say. I don’t know if there will be painful exits. The priority is the club’s economy."

"We'll do our best for the club", he added.

The Blaugrana's financial problems have plagued the club over the past few seasons and were the reason why legendary forward Lionel Messi departed for Paris Saint-Germain. It seems De Jong could be the next high-profile player departing the Camp Nou.

Gerard Romero (via UtdReport) has reported that De Jong desires to stay at the Blaugrana, but United are in talks to bring him to Old Trafford.

The fee being touted for Manchester United to try and pursue a deal for the midfielder is £68 million (per Javi Miguel; UtdPlug).

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong could be Manchester United's catalyst to success

Frenkie de Jong reportedly has reservations over leaving Barcelona.

Frenkie de Jong joined the Blaugrana in 2019 from Ajax, having been instrumental in Erik ten Hag's successful 2018-19 campaign, winning the Eredivisie.

De Jong also dazzled in the UEFA Champions League that campaign as Ajax made the semi-finals in impressive fashion.

The midfielder's performances that season saw Barcelona pay £77.4 million to bring him to the Camp Nou.

Manchester United will try again, Erik ten Hag would love to change Frenkie's mind



Frenkie de Jong has Champions League football as main priority for his future, he'd be happy to stay, Xavi wants him at Barça - depends on proposals. Manchester United will try again, Erik ten Hag would love to change Frenkie's mind.

De Jong has gone on to make 139 appearances for the Blaugrana since then, scoring 13 goals and contributing 17 assists. The evidence is clear why Ten Hag is eyeing a move for his former midfielder.

The two worked magic together at Ajax and could replicate that success at Old Trafford if De Jong moves to Manchester United this l summer.

