"We will be careful with him" - Inter Miami boss Tata Martino provides update on Lionel Messi's availability for MLS fixture against Atlanta

Manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino has confirmed that Lionel Messi will be available for selection when Inter Miami take on Atlanta United in the MLS on Saturday (September 16).

Messi made his debut for Miami on July 22 and has already played 11 games across competitions for them, registering 11 goals and five assists. He was selected for Argentina's CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers in September and played 89 minutes in the 1-0 win against Ecuador.

But Messi was left out of La Albiceleste's squad as they beat Bolivia 3-0 in the high altitude of La Paz. He traveled with the squad but did not play a single minute, raising concerns over his fitness.

Martino, however, has confirmed that the 36-year-old is fit and ready to play for Vice City. However, he called for caution, hinting at the possibility that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner may not start against Atlanta.

Martino said (h/t ESPN):

"He is fine. But we will wait until after training today to make a decision. We will be careful with him because we have a lot of important games in a short span. This is something that we knew would happen at some point, but that he would begin to get used to our needs, especially for seasons like this with a lot of matches."

Including the game against the Five Stripes, Inter Miami will play seven times before October 9, which amounts to seven games in 22 days. Their regular MLS season ends on October 21 with a game against Charlotte.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi has given his verdict on playing on artificial turf ahead of Atlanta United fixture

Atlanta United play their games on an artificial turf at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. While it is easier to maintain than natural grass, artificial turf is far more conducive to injuries, especially of the knees (h/t Reuters).

It is believed to be harder than natural turf and players could take some time to get adjusted to its texture and feel. Lionel Messi, however, is confident that he can adapt to it once again.

In his only press conference last month, the former Barcelona superstar said, via the aforementioned source:

"The truth is my youth was spent on artificial turf, my whole life was on that pitch. It's been a while since I've played on artificial turf, but I have no problem adapting myself again."

Inter Miami are currently 14th in the 15-team Eastern Conference table with 28 points from 26 matches so far. Atlanta, meanwhile, sit 14 points and eight places above Messi's team, although they have played two more games.

Miami also have a US Open Cup final to play against Houston Dynamo on September 28.