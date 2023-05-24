“We will come back firing” – Liverpool star makes confident claim about Reds ahead of next season

Fans and pundits alike were taken aback by Liverpool's lackluster performance in the ongoing season, given the high expectations from the Reds after their remarkable 20221-22 campaign. However, Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliot believes a return to glory is just around the corner.

In a recent interview with the club's media, Elliott painted a picture of resilience and determination. He emphasized that the upcoming break will serve as a crucial period of rejuvenation and a return to form, shedding light on the team's mindset heading into next season.

The 20-year-old midfielder revealed (via the Reds' official website):

"We just need to focus on the last game, make sure we go out with a bang and make ourselves ready in the off-season. I know some of the lads have internationals as well."

Elliot emphasized the importance of resting in the off-season before returning for pre-season training. He said:

“It’s all about resting, recover, but at the same time we need to come back firing. We will come back firing, I can sense it with the lads and with the fans as well. We will be back for sure."

The fate of Liverpool's position in Europe hinges on Manchester United's performances. The Reds must win their final league game against Southampton and hope that the Red Devils lose both their remaining fixtures. If United gain even a single point from their remaining matches, Liverpool will play in the Europa League next season.

Liverpool eye Brighton midfielder amidst interest from Manchester City

In a quest to revitalize their midfield, Liverpool are reportedly on the brink of securing a deal for Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister, according to Fabrizio Romano (via SportBible). However, there seems to be an apparent tussle with Premier League counterparts Manchester City.

A major overhaul is expected at Anfield this summer, with the spotlight particularly on Jurgen Klopp's midfield line-up. This follows the club's announcement that notable names such as James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Arthur Melo are set to depart at the season's end.

Initially, the Reds had set their sights on Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham. However, their pursuit was brought to a halt by the astronomical transfer fee quoted by Dortmund.

Liverpool have since turned their attention towards Mac Allister, who is widely expected to bid farewell to the Amex at the conclusion of this season. The scenario took an unexpected turn with the late arrival of Manchester City. The Cityzens, boasting the allure of Champions League football, have threatened to throw a spanner in Liverpool's plans to sign the 24-year-old sensation.

