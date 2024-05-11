“We will decide at the end of the season” - Real Madrid star remains tight-lipped over his future despite UCL heroics 

Real Madrid loanee Joselu is unsure he'll be at the Santiago Bernabeu next season despite sending the La Liga giants to the UEFA Champions League final. The Spanish striker's loan spell with Carlo Ancelotti's side ends once the campaign concludes.

Joselu gave an honest assessment of the situation by admitting he was living the dream. He suggested the two parties will decide his future at the end of the campaign (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“We will decide at the end of the season, but I’m living the dream here. I’m ready to give my best for Real Madrid.”

Joselu, 34, became a hero for Los Merengues on Wednesday (May 8). He came off the bench and scored a famous last-gasp as they beat Bayern Munich 2-1 (4-3 on aggregate) to advance to the Champions League final.

The veteran forward joined Ancelotti's side on loan from Espanyol last summer. He's managed 16 goals and three assists in 46 games across competitions.

Madrid can make Joselu's signing permanent by triggering a €1.5 million buy option. He's proven to be an important player from the bench evidenced by his double in the Champions League semifinal.

Joselu has a year left on his contract at the Estadi Cornella-El Prat. He's on loan at the club he supported during his childhood.

However, his chances of becoming Los Blancos' starting No.9 are highly unlikely next season. Kylian Mbappe is set to arrive this summer after announcing he's leaving Paris Saint-Germain and will likely take up that position.

Carlo Ancelotti thinks Joselu embodies Real Madrid's spirit

Joselu was the hero as Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich.

Ancelotti hailed Joselu's character and contribution this season despite a lack of game time. The Italian talked up the former Stoke City striker who made history for Real Madrid midweek (via beIN SPORTS):

"He's a player who's contributed a lot this season, even if he hasn't played many minutes. But he's the perfect reflection of what this squad is: players who contribute a lot without losing confidence [if they're not playing] and the idea that they can offer the team something."

Joselu was brought on in the 81st minute with Madrid behind in the tie after Alphonso Davies' 68th-minute stunner. He found an equalizer just seven minutes after arriving on the pitch, capitalizing on an unlikely error from German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. The Espanyol loanee was at it again three minutes after as he found the net from close range.

Ancelotti's men will face Borussia Dortmund in the final on June 1 at Wembley. Joselu could have a role to play in that game as BvB have proven to be difficult opposition to break down.