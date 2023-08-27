"We will have enough margin to incorporate" - Barcelona president claims club will make 'more than one signing' in the summer window

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has issued an update on the club's transfer situation.

Speaking to Movistar ahead of their clash against Villarreal on August 27, Laporta claimed that Barca have room in their transfer budget to add another player.

He said:

“Signings? We will have enough margin to incorporate, there will be more than one."

Barcelona have already added Inigo Martinez and Ilkay Gundogan as free agents, while also completing a €7 million deal for Girona's Oriol Romeu this summer.

The next player likely to join the Camp Nou by the end of the window is Manchester City's Joao Cancelo. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this week that the Catalan giants are ironing out the final details to bring the Portugal international on a loan deal.

Football Espana have reported Barca's interested in Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, who is keen on leaving Diego Simeone's side. He spent the latter half of last season on loan at Chelsea and is believed to be seeking a move elsewhere.

Spanish outlet Sport also reported that manager Xavi is keen on signing Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso. Star midfielder Pedri suffered an injury earlier this week and is expected to be out of action for an extended period of time. Hence, Xavi is eyeing the Argentinian as a replacement.

Barcelona issue statement against Spanish Football Federation president

Rubiales has come under heavy fire for his actions.

Barcelona have issued a strong statement against Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales for his controversial actions. In the statement, the Blaugrana condemned the chief's behavior and offered support to the Spain's Women's team.

It read:

“FC Barcelona, however, wishes to make clear that it considers totally improper and inappropriate the RFEF president’s behaviour during the celebrations for the World Cup victory achieved by the Spanish Women’s team. The incident we consider to be deplorable and Mr. Rubiales himself has admitted it was an error and has apologised."

It added:

“In the light of his unjustifiable incident, FC Barcelona remains committed to its policy of supporting women’s sport, equality between men and women in sport and in society in general, and of guaranteeing the safety of women in sport and denouncing any behaviour that violates our principles and Statutes.”

The incident in question happened after Spain defeated England 1-0 in the final to lift the Women's World Cup. Rubiales was caught on camera kissing Jenni Hermoso on the stage during the post-match ceremony.

Rubiales has received criticism from multiple top figures in Spanish football, with the likes of David de Gea, Iker Casillas, and Alexia Putellas calling him out. He has, however, remained defiant in his stance and has stated that he would not resign.