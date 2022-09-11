"We will evaluate it game by game" - Ancelotti makes interesting claim involving 2 Real Madrid stars 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti opened up on Eden Hazard and Rodrygo Goes after their 4-1 home win against Mallorca in La Liga today (September 11).

Los Blancos kept their 100 percent winning start to the league campaign intact with their latest win at the Santiago Bernabeu. Federico Valverde, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and Antonio Rudiger all scored to complete a comeback win for the Madrid giants.

Vedat Muriqi had put Mallorca ahead in the 35th minute before the hosts made a prolific comeback.

Eden Hazard started the game in attack in the absence of Karim Benzema but failed to provide a meaningful contribution in the game. He was brought off for Luka Modric during the second half of the game.

Rodrygo, meanwhile, started on the wing and scored a stunning goal and provided a spectacular assist for Vinicius.

Ancelotti was asked by reporters after the match why he decided to start Rodrygo on the wing and Hazard in the striker position.

The Italian replied by saying that Rodrygo is comfortable playing in any position. He further added that the positioning of the players is something that he will evaluate game by game.

Here's what Ancelotti had to say after Real Madrid's win:

"Rodrygo is comfortable in any position. It's difficult to score from the wing, it's easier to score inside. Vinicius has also understood that. It's much easier to shoot from there than from the band. There is a player, in addition to Vinicius, who can play on the left, the rest can play for everything. We will evaluate it game by game". (h/t MARCA)

Real Madrid sit at the top of La Liga table, two points above arch-rivals Barcelona.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti speaks on Eden Hazard's performance

Eden Hazard was in Real Madrid's starting lineup with Karim Benzema suffering an injury in their UEFA Champions League clash against Celtic in midweek. However, the Belgian was unable to make a mark for himself against Mallorca.

Ancelotti addressed Hazard's performance during the game. While he acknowledged that the team had offensive difficulties during the first half, he protected the winger from criticism. He said:

"We had difficulties in the first half, but not because Hazard was there. Hazard was a bit late and we weren't in that position. For the future I have the same idea, nothing changes. Sometimes I can play with Rodrygo and others with Hazard. Hazard as a striker moves a lot."

Los Blancos will next face RB Leipzig at home in the Champions League on September 14.

