"We will find a lot of answers" - David Seaman reckons Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale is 'too good to be a number two'

Arsenal legend David Seaman has given his take on his former club's goalkeeping situation and he insists Aaron Ramsdale shouldn't be a backup.

Ramsdale was dropped by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta in early September, becoming a cup competition goalkeeper. David Raya is seemingly the north Londoners' new No.1, playing in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League since displacing his English teammate.

Arteta claimed that he was looking to rotate shot-stoppers throughout the campaign, although many don't believe this stance. Ramsdale, 25, is wary of the need for game time ahead of the European Championships with England next year.

Seaman, arguably one of the Premier League's greatest goalkeepers, doesn't expect Ramsdale to depart in January. He said (via BBC Sport):

"I think January will be a bit too soon [for a move away]."

However, Seaman does think the situation regarding who is Arteta's No.1 will be established when Arsenal face Lens in the Champions League (November 29). Raya is unable to play this weekend against Brentford in the league due to rules preventing him from facing his parent club:

"It's the game after this weekend, that's where we will find a lot of answers. From what Mikel was saying when he brought Raya in, when he talked about rotating goalkeepers in games, which I still found a bit bizarre, we'll have to wait and see after this game."

Raya, 27, joined the Gunners from Brentford on loan in the summer with a view to a permanent £27 million transfer. The Spanish shot-stopper has made 12 appearances across competitions, keeping six clean sheets.

Still, Seaman insists Ramsdale is too good to be viewed as the backup to Raya:

"Aaron's too good to be a number two, that is for sure."

Aaron Ramsdale was Arsenal's No.1 throughout last season, making 41 appearances across competitions. He kept 15 clean sheets and was named in the PFA Team of the Year.

England manager Gareth Southgate warns Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale regarding game time ahead of Euro 2024

Gareth Southgate has told Aaron Ramsdale he needs game time.

Gareth Southgate praised Aaron Ramsdale's goalkeeping attributes but has warned that he can't promise him a place in his England squad. This stems from his situation at Arsenal in which he appears to have lost his No.1 jersey (via Sky Sports):

"He's still battling to be the No 1 at Arsenal, and his profile and the way he can use the ball with his feet, we like and think is important."

Southgate added:

"But there is a reality as a keeper, if we get to March and he's six months without playing regularly, then I'm never going to promise things that I couldn't guarantee delivering. So he knows that, he's perfectly realistic about that."

Aaron Ramsdale was named in the Three Lions' squad for recent Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta (2-0 win) and North Macedonia (1-1). He didn't appear in those games with Southgate preferring Everton's Jordan Pickford.