"We will get there together" – William Saliba makes bold prediction for Arsenal next season

Arsenal star William Saliba has proclaimed to the Gunners fans that his side will be back in the thick of the title race next campaign.

Earlier last Sunday (May 19), the Gunners recorded a 2-1 league win over Everton but failed to pip Manchester City to the domestic title. They finished the season on 89 points, while City ended on 91 points.

Saliba, who played every single minute of Arsenal's 2023-24 Premier League term, recently took to Instagram and expressed gratitude to the fans for their support. He wrote:

"Gunners, thanks for everything! The support this season has been crazy and we felt it at every moment. Next season, big things are going to happen. We will get there together. North London Forever."

Saliba, 23, formed a near-impenetrable partnership with fellow centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes this season. He netted twice in 38 Premier League outings, helping his team keep a league-high 18 clean sheets.

So far, the 13-cap France international has found the back of the net five times and registered two assists in 83 matches for the Gunners.

Robert Pires opines on Arsenal's title push

Speaking to Virgin Media Sport, Arsenal great Robert Pires shared his thoughts on his former club's failed title charge against Manchester City this campaign. He said (h/t Metro):

"Yes. I am little bit disappointed like the players, like Mikel Arteta, like the fans, because they're doing very well. They played very well during the season... across the ten months. I know and we know that to win a trophy is very difficult, very tough."

Pires, who helped Arsenal win league titles in 2002 and 2004, added:

"89 points at the end is not enough. That is why Manchester City is very good, very strong. They've been a strong team for five or six seasons. I'm very proud of Arteta and the players and I think we are ready for the next season."

Arsenal, who reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and lifted the FA Community Shield this season, finished second in the Premier League last season. They won just three of their last nine league outings past campaign, finishing on 84 points in the end.

However, the Gunners are expected to further strengthen their squad to boost their chances of finally ending their 20-year-long title drought. They are believed to sign a new striker to replace Gabriel Jesus, a new midfielder to replace Thomas Partey, and a new defender.