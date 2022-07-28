“We will have a lot of fun with him” – Klopp insists he is ‘really happy’ with Liverpool player

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently claimed he is excited by summer signing Fabio Carvalho despite his average showing in their 1-0 friendly loss against Red Bull Salzburg on July 27.

The Reds traveled to Austria to take on Matthias Jaissle's side in their last pre-season friendly before taking a flight back to Merseyside. The game ended in a defeat for Klopp's men as Benjamin Sesko's 31st-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Carvalho started the game on the left flank as Klopp handed a rare start to a number of youngsters. The Portuguese playmaker did not have much impact on the game and was brought off around the hour mark for Luis Diaz.

Despite a lackluster showing, Klopp claimed that Carvalho is a player that he can have a lot of fun with in the coming season. Speaking today at a press conference (July 28), the German manager said (h/t Liverpool Echo):

"He's a technical player, creative and we will have a lot of fun with him. Last night was OK but he can do much better. I am really happy with him, he has shown up and it's a good sign. Top addition for us."

Carvalho was signed by Liverpool from Fulham earlier this summer for a fee of £5 million. The Portuguese attacking midfielder featured in the Reds' 5-0 win against RB Leipzig on July 21. He came on to assist Darwin Nunez's fourth goal of the game.

How can Liverpool use Fabio Carvalho in the upcoming season?

Carvalho can make things happen for his team in the final third with his sublime ball control and passing ability. He proved his mettle with the Cottagers in the Championship last season. Carvalho managed to score 10 goals and assist eight further in 36 league games.

The Premier League is a step up in terms of quality and competition but Klopp's aforementioned words show the German manager's trust in the teenager. The Reds are yet to sign a central midfielder since Georginio Wijnaldum's departure last year.

Harvey Elliott started his career as a winger but has been used in central midfield by Klopp in recent months. A similar option could be taken up by the former Borussia Dortmund manager with regards to Carvalho.

Liverpool have no shortage of quality wingers in their attack but midfield is an area where they can use fresh legs. The Portuguese's presence will come in handy when the Reds look to rest and rotate senior players in the business end of next season.

Carvalho's versatility also gives Klopp the option to play him as an attacking midfielder or as a winger on either flank. With the five-substitution rule coming into effect from next season, the youngster could also come on as an impact substitute in games.

