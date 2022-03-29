"We will make it to the World Cup" - Cristiano Ronaldo in confident mood ahead of Portugal's playoff final against North Macedonia 

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has issued a rallying cry ahead of his nation's playoff final against North Macedonia to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

When asked whether he has any doubts if Portugal will qualify, Cristiano Ronaldo told Goal:

"There is no World Cup without Portugal. There are no individualities here."

The forward was asked to give his thoughts on North Macedonia's shock victory over Italy in their previous fixture to end the European Champions' hopes of qualifying for the World Cup. He said:

"We were surprised. North Macedonia has surprised in many matches. But I don’t think they will surprise us tomorrow. Portugal will play better and we will make it to the World Cup. We know that if we win we will go to the World Cup and if we lose we are out. We have the responsibility to be positive and win the match. I see everyone well prepared and wanting to be at their best tomorrow."

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo No World Cup without Cristiano Ronaldo ?



🗣 Cristiano Ronaldo:



"There is no World Cup without Portugal. There are no individuals here, it is a group." No World Cup without Cristiano Ronaldo ?🗣 Cristiano Ronaldo: "There is no World Cup without Portugal. There are no individuals here, it is a group." https://t.co/YLI4oRKXOH

Portugal will take on North Macedonia on Tuesday night with the winner booking themselves a place at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo will captain his country in the game and is likely to start as the lone striker.

"For us, this game is a matter of life and death" - Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo on the playoff final

Ronaldo in action for his country

Cristiano Ronaldo was also adamant about his side's ability to win the game, and wanted the home fans to make their presence known in the stadium during the game on Tuesday. He said:

"I urge the fans - I want hell breaking loose at Dragao [Stadium]. I went to bed last night thinking that I want the stadium to shut down the music for our national anthem and let the fans sing it acapella to show our passion, our strength and union around the objective of reaching the World Cup."

"For us, this game is a matter of life and death. There is a responsibility to win this game. For us, also a game of our lives. They have surprised [opponents] in many games but I believe they will not surprise us."

Ronaldo was also asked whether the 2022 World Cup would be his last and whether he would consider retiring after the tournament. The forward seemed irked by the question and replied:

"The one who will decide my future is me. If I want to play more, I play. If I don't want to, I don't play."

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Cristiano Ronaldo makes special request ahead of "game of our lives" for Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo makes special request ahead of "game of our lives" for Portugalmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/aDhHpYKIVk

Edited by Adit Jaganathan