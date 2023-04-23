"We will manage that" - Brighton CEO breaks silence on Alexis Mac Allister's future amid Liverpool and Manchester United interest 

Brighton & Hove Albion CEO Paul Barber spoke about midfielder Alexis Mac Allister's future amidst reported interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

Mac Allister was one of Argentina's most important players during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. His rich vein of form has attracted interest from top Premier League sides. Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on securing a deal for the player (via talkSPORT).

Barber provided an update on the Argentine's future, telling talkSPORT:

“With Alexis, we sat down before the World Cup with his father, Carlos, and his agent. That was about making sure Alexis was as settled as possible before the World Cup goal. And afterwards, we ensured he got back focused on the Premier League – to his credit he absolutely has done. Has performed very, very well."

Barber added:

"What the summer brings? We don’t know. What we do know is our players will come under a lot of scrutiny and interest. And we will manage that, as we always do, when and if it happens.”

Mac Allister, 24, has made 30 appearances for Brighton across competitions this season, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists. Since his 2019 move to Brighton from Argentinos Jrs, he scored 18 goals and has provided eight assists in 102 matches for the Premier League club.

Liverpool and Manchester United target Alexis Mac Allister's father previously spoke about his future

Alexis Mac Allister caught the attention of top European clubs during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, helping Argentina win the trophy. He established himself as a crucial player at the heart of their midfield, registering one goal and one assist in six games.

The player's father, Carlos Mac Allister, provided an update on Alexis' future after the tournament in Qatar. While he didn't name clubs like Manchester United or Liverpool, Carlos acknowledged that there is interest from big clubs. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

“Today he is just beginning his career in Europe, but on the way back when he decides to settle in Argentina again, he will surely want to play in Boca, even if it is for a while, to finish thanking and demonstrating the level that it can have in a club of this nature in Argentina."

Carlos added:

“Normally the next [transfer window] will find him playing in another institution, we don’t know which one. The talks are just beginning in general, but it is most likely that Alexis will already be playing in another team next July.”

The Merseysiders are likely to use the summer market to sign at least one midfielder. Manchester United are also expected to add depth to their midfield.

Both arch-rivals now look set for an off-the-pitch battle for Mac Allister.

