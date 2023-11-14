“We will meet again” - Turkish actor drops hint on new ‘project’ with Cristiano Ronaldo 

Turkish actor Burak Ozcivit recently reflected on meeting Cristiano Ronaldo. Ozcivit, who has 25 million Instagram followers, posted a snap with Ronaldo on the social media platform.

The famous actor confirmed that they discussed about a project. However, he refused to reveal much details about it. Ozcivit's Instagram post after meeting Ronaldo read:

"Iam a big fan 👊 @cristiano."

Speaking about his discussion with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ozcivit told reporters (via Medianews,az):

"Yes, we got together. We will meet again. It would not be right to say too much. I can't talk about the project."

According to reports, Burak Ozcivit's wife Fahriye Evcen, who is a model, could collaborate with Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is a famous model with over 50 million Instagram followers. Evcen, a German-Turkish model, boasts star power in her own right and has approximately 14 million followers on Instagram.

Former Portugal coach Fernando Santos opened up on his post 2022 FIFA World Cup relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

Fernando Santos made a shocking decision when he benched Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal's 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 game against Switzerland.

While Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick in that game, Portugal lost the quarterfinal against Morocco. Ronaldo came on as a substitute but to no avail.

The game against the Atlas Lions was Santos' last act as the Portugal coach. The 2016 UEFA Euro winning coach recently spoke about his relationship with Ronaldo since the World Cup, saying that they haven't spoken since. Santos told A Bola:

"We haven't spoken since I came from Qatar. On the day of the game, in the morning, when I went to explain that he wasn't going to play and why he wasn't playing, he misunderstood. From my side the relationship is the same, and he continues to be like a son to me. The day the phone rings he knows I'm always here."

Ronaldo won two international trophies with Santos, the 2016 Euros and the 2019 UEFA Nations League.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has regained form for Portugal under Roberto Martinez. He has scored nine goals and provided one assist in seven UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Riding on Cristiano Ronaldo's dazzling form, Portugal have qualified for the Euros next year. They have 24 points from eight games and have won Group J. Martinez's side next play Liechtenstein on November 16.