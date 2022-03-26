“We will meet in Qatar” - Lionel Messi sends message to fans after Argentina’s final home game of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers 

Argentina star Lionel Messi has sent a message to fans after their final home game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Albiceleste, who have already booked their place in Qatar World Cup, beat Venezuela 3-0 in Buenos Aires on Friday where the 34-year-old was also on target.

Although we are still eight months away from the tournament, Lionel Scaloni's side aren't scheduled to play on home soil for the rest of the year.

It might as well be Messi's last international game in Argentina as he dropped a massive retirement hint after the match.

He will be 35 by the time the Qatar showpiece rolls around and the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner could hang up his boots after the tournament.

Messi will be hoping to bow out by lifting the much-coveted Jules Rimet trophy. He said he will see the Argentina fans during the tournament. He put up a post on Instagram after their last game saying:

"Wanted to thank all the support they gave us in these Playoffs. Luckily we were able to meet the goal and we will meet in Qatar God willing.

"It's always amazing to play here in front of our people and it was awesome to play here in front of our people and it was awesome once again what we had last night.

"Thank you and go Argentina!"

He has played in four previous World Cups, coming the closest in 2014 where Argentina lost in the finals to Germany.

The Sky Blues return to action on Tuesday to face Ecuador away from home in their penultimate qualifying game.

Messi to be joined by Di Maria into international retirement

Like Messi, Angel Di Maria also posted a message for the fans after the Venezuela match and hinted that this could be his last year with the Argentina national team.

The 34-year-old, who also scored in the match before setting up Messi, has been a stalwart of the Sky Blues since 2008.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Ángel Di Maria has stated on his Instagram that the match against Venezuela was his last match in Argentina. This would likely mean that he will retire from the Argentina national team after the 2022 Qatar World Cup.



"Surely it was my last game with this shirt in Argentina". Ángel Di Maria has stated on his Instagram that the match against Venezuela was his last match in Argentina. This would likely mean that he will retire from the Argentina national team after the 2022 Qatar World Cup."Surely it was my last game with this shirt in Argentina". https://t.co/9lF0e2QJP9

But it looks like his international career is coming to an end too. He wrote:

"I'm just going to say huge thank you for the huge love I received. I always dreamt about everything I lived on this beautiful night. Surely it was last game with this shirt in Argentina. And to say it was a wonderful night is an understatement.

"Thank you, thank you and a thousand times thank you. Now to congratulate the whole team for the terrible game that was played. A perfect match by all. To keep growing and dreaming together. Let's go Argentina."

