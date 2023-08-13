"We will miss you", "Thanks for everything" - Manchester United fans react as 30-year-old star completes move to European club

Manchester United recently announced that Fred has completed a move to Fenerbahce, and the news has triggered an emotional reaction from the club's fans.

The Brazilian midfielder has agreed personal terms with the Turkish side and has successfully undergone a medical.

After joining in 2018 from Shakhtar Donetsk, Fred made 213 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils, including 139 in the Premier League.

During his time at the club, he picked up just one trophy, the Carabao Cup earlier this year, while securing a runners up medal in the FA Cup last season and Europa League in 2021.

A fearless and combative midfielder, Fred played in both attacking and defensive roles in Manchester United's midfield, scoring 14 goals in all competitions.

After five years, the 30-year-old is now set to start a new chapter in the Turkish Super Lig with Fenerbahce, and United fans paid emotional tributes to him on Twitter.

One fan account by the name Bruno Fernansh spoke on behalf of all United supporters by writing, "we will miss you Fred". Another fan thanked the player for his contributions, with one user even calling him a "worthy servant" and wishing him "good luck".

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the news of Fred's departure:

Twitter user Bruno Fernansh wrote:

"We will miss you Fred"

Another fan account, SoRareMUFC said:

"Thank you for everything you'll be missed :("

A United supporter with the account name Uncle Wilson wrote:

"A worthy servant. Good luck Fred."

A fan Prasit Banerjee pointed out:

"Absolutely gave his 100% always!! All the best @Fred08official"

Another one by the name Jude nwanodi said:

"One of my favorites player [heart emoji]"

Fred leaves with a mixed legacy at Manchester United

Fred had his fair share of ups and downs over the last five years with Manchester United and leaves with a mixed legacy at the club. While goals like one against Barcelona in the Europa League will always garner him plaudits, his series of howlers in recent seasons, not so much.

Fred became a lightening rod for criticisms for his erroneous showings, especially last season, so much so that it had manager Erik ten Hag hurling his chewing gum to the floor in frustration one time!

While there may be valid criticims of Fred's spell at Manchester United, he will certainly be remembered fondly as a fan favorite.