"We will never finish celebrating" - Lionel Scaloni makes incredibly honest claim as Argentina celebrate 2022 FIFA World Cup win again 

Argentina celebrated their World Cup win once again on Tuesday night after beating Curacao at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades. National team manager Lionel Scaloni has gone on to say that they will never stop celebrating as they want the whole country to enjoy the historic success.

The South American side faced Panama last week at El Monumental and celebrated by giving all the players a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy. It was the first time they had taken the pitch after winning the tournament in Qatar last year.

Speaking to the media after the win over Curacao, Scaloni admitted that the celebration was never going to stop. They wanted to do it at every home stadium and said:

"We like to compete and that's the most important thing for what's to come. We will never finish celebrating and I think it's only fair that the whole country can enjoy it. From out side, we think about the sporting aspect because the ball runs and you have to keep going. We prepared for the match like we do for all of them. We don't believe there are any small opponents. We have the experience of the first match from the World Cup."

He added:

"The goal is always the same: To compete. And that the guys that come don't relax. That is what we all have in our minds. Everyone knows that Nicolás González and Giovanni Lo Celso were in the World Cup list. They were always in the cycle and they deserved to be in this celebration. They both bring us a lot of things on the pitch."

Scaloni continued:

"The Argentine fans have always been one of the best and now they are the best. Whenever we played with this shirt, we always felt identified. Wherever we went, they always support us. We will continue to think objectively about what we might be lacking. We have a wide range of players. Thirty three came, so we have the pattern to pick from. If others come along, they will come too."

Argentina thrash Curacao 7-0 at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades

Argentina hosted Curacao at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades and handed them a thrashing. Lionel Messi bagged a first-half hattrick to take his tally to 103 for the national team.

Nicolas Gonzalez and Enzo Fernandez also scored in the first half to make it 5-0 before the break. However, the World Champions had to wait until the 78th minute to add another. Angel Di Maria got on the scoresheet, while Gonzalo Montiel made it 7-0 with three minutes left.

