"We will never forget" - Cristiano Ronaldo's family thanks Liverpool fans for the show of support during Manchester United game

Liverpool paid a heartfelt tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo's baby son in their match against Manchester United on Tuesday, 19 April, at Anfield.

The grieving parents announced on social media on 18 April that their baby boy was no more. Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the traveling United squad to be with his family at such a difficult time.

Meanwhile, his team visited Liverpool for a Premier League match at Anfield. Putting aside one of England's oldest and most fearsome rivalries, the Reds fans paid a touching tribute to CR7 and his family.

Unity and support for @Cristiano during today's 7th minute tribute at Anfield. Our thoughts are with him and his family

The entire stadium stood up to clap in the seventh minute for 60 seconds to show respect for the Ronaldo family. They also sang their special 'You'll Never Walk Alone" anthem for CR7 and his close ones.

The support for the 37-year-old and his family was well received, with Ronaldo's sister Elma posting on Instagram, as reported by Goal:

“Thank you for this Liverpool. We will never forget what you did today.”

His other sibling Katia added that the gesture from the Reds fans "went way beyond football."

Ronaldo's mother, Dolores, posted a quote from the Bible:

"Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your way acknowledge Him and he shall direct your paths.”

Liverpool's mark of respect and support for Ronaldo and his family shows that the game of football goes beyond rivalry. Emotions have the ability to unite people on humanitarian grounds, as has been evident in the past as well.

We, along with every true football fan, wish nothing but the best for Ronaldo and his family in these difficult times.

Cristiano Ronaldo sans Manchester United trounced by Liverpool

On the pitch, normal service resumed for the Reds as they hammered a hapless Manchester United side 4-0 on the night.

Goals from Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah (2) saw the Reds clinch yet another win in their quest for Premier League glory.

It has put the Red Devils in further jeopardy with their top-four hopes looking bleaker with every passing week.

With the win, Liverpool have now shot up to the top spot while Manchester United remain in sixth position.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee