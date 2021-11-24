“We will never stop fighting for this club!” - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after guiding Manchester United to Champions League knockout stages

A Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Manchester United side made amends for their embarrassing weekend showing against Watford. They comfortably dispatched Villarreal 2-0 in Spain to qualify for the knock-out stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Goals from legendary figure Cristiano Ronaldo and £73 million star Jadon Sancho were the right tonic for the traveling United fans to cleanse their palate after a wretched run of games.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his sixth Champions League goal of the campaign for Manchester United in the Villareal match. Just a few months back at Old Trafford, the star currently sits as the second-highest scorer for Manchester United in a single Champions League group phase.

After the game, Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to tell his millions of followers:

“We will never stop fighting for this club!”

The Portuguese legend’s conviction and determination have never been in doubt and fans will be hoping Manchester United can correct a season that already seems derailed.

The Red Devils are currently in the hunt for a new manager and will hope Michael Carrick and his interim coaching staff can keep Ronaldo firing and pull the struggling Manchester outfit up the table domestically as well.

He's adapted: Lionel Messi speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Lionel Messi recently bared all in an exclusive interview with Marca, in which the star shared his opinion of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United:

"Cristiano already knew the club but that was at a different stage and now he has adapted in an impressive manner. From the start, he has scored goals as he always does and had no problems adapting."

The PSG star also weighed in on Manchester United's recent dip in form, explaining that he expected the side to improve:

"United is a very strong team with great players. The Premier League is a very difficult competition and an equal one, and things can turn around many times. After December, a lot changes and anything can happen."

