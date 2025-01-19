"We will never win LaLiga again", "He’s holding this team back" - Barcelona fans unhappy with performance of superstar in 1-1 draw vs Getafe

Barcelona fans were unimpressed with Robert Lewandowski’s performance during their LaLiga clash with Getafe on Saturday (January 18). The Pole had a quiet outing as La Blaugrana was held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at Estadio Coliseum.

Having seen league leaders Atletico Madrid lose 1-0 to Leganes earlier in the day, Barcelona wasted no time in asserting their dominance. Their efforts paid dividends quickly as they were already ahead in the ninth minute.

A pass from Pedri found Jules Kounde whose initial effort was denied by goalkeeper David Soria before he put the follow-up at the back of the net.

While Barcelona continued to dictate proceedings, it was Getafe who scored the next goal of the game. Mauro Arambarri fortuitously put Geta Azulones back on level terms in the 34th minute as goalkeeper Inaki Pena parried Coba da Costa’s volley directly into this path.

Barcelona started the second half with the same theme as the first but couldn’t get the goal they wanted as Getafe remained resolute in defense. The spoils were eventually shared and the result meant Hansi Flick’s men are now five points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

While all the Barcelona attackers had a game to forget, Robert Lewandowski had the worst rating. The Pole missed an opportunity to restore his side’s lead shortly before the break. He won only two out of 11 duels. The 36-year-old also had zero shots on target in the 81 minutes he played and had a rating of 6.2, as per Sofascore.

Fans were displeased with his performance and took to X to berate him after the match.

An X user wrote:

''We will never win Laliga again as long as Lewa is a starter.''

Another tweeted:

''Lewy is cancer to this team. He is holding this team back I‘m sorry.''

''Could've just left lewy in saudi,'' @azmiesque wrote.

Another quipped with a post with the caption ''Things you can't find when you need them'' to indicate that the Pole was nowhere to be found in the game.

''Show Lewy the exit door to Saudi,'' @MrWills96 added.

''Lewy cant score goal anymore but flick still play him. So stupid,'' @KelvinKamdani chimed in.

''Lewy, pick up Sheikh Abdul-Aladin's call. It's time to go on a Saudi tour,'' @Sxmto_ quipped.

''I’m not happy'' - Hansi Flick makes feelings clear after Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Getafe

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick wasn’t happy about his side settling for a draw in the league match against Getafe. The German manager lamented that they couldn’t convert their goalscoring chances.

Flick said in the post-match conference (via Tribuna.com):

"We are disappointed that we couldn't score more goals. We had chances to score, especially in the first half. We are disappointed with the result. I'm not happy, but I have to accept it."

He went on to commend Getafe for their resilience at the back during the game, saying:

"Getafe defends very well. Today we weren't effective in attack. There was a lot of emotion at the stadium today. It's new to me. I'm not happy with what happened today."

Barcelona will next be in action against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (January 21).

