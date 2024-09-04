"We will put all the pieces of the puzzle together" - Real Madrid star insists team will get better after the international break

Dani Carvajal, who has enjoyed an outstanding 2024 with both Real Madrid and the Spanish national team, is optimistic about Real Madrid's prospects this season despite the team’s slow start in La Liga. In an interview with The Athletic, the veteran right-back expressed confidence that the squad will find its rhythm after the international break, as they adapt to recent changes.

The addition of Kylian Mbappe, one of the most high-profile transfers in recent history, has also introduced new dynamics within the squad. Carvajal emphasized that manager Carlo Ancelotti needs time to find the right balance with these changes.

“It’s been an important change after Toni [Kroos], Nacho, and Joselu left us. With the arrival of Kylian, the coach has to adapt to all the great players we have,” the Real Madrid full-back said (via Madrid Universal).

"In Mallorca and Las Palmas, we lacked a bit of continuity in our play, but we’re going to get there. Against Real Betis, the team showed good signs; we played a pretty complete game. After the international break, we will put all the pieces of the puzzle together

Addressing concerns about the attacking trio of Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., and Rodrygo, all of whom favor playing on the left flank, Carvajal dismissed the idea of any major issues arising. He said:

“It’s clear that the three feel comfortable playing on the left, but last year, I had a lot of space on the wing, and it boosted my attacking play a lot. This year, I don’t think there will be any problems."

"When you don’t have the ball, you have to be structured, but when you have the ball, the coach gives us more freedom. The system is up to the coach; he’s the one who decides.”

Carvajal hints at a future beyond Real Madrid but remains focused on the present

During the conversation with The Athletic (via Madrid Universal), Dani Carvajal also spoke candidly about his future with Real Madrid, where he has spent much of his career.

With his contract set to expire in 2025, the 32-year-old right-back indicated that he is open to extending his stay at the Bernabéu but is also considering his options for the future.

“I have until next summer on my contract, and I’m not considering retirement at the moment,” Carvajal shared.

Reflecting on his career and future plans, he added:

“I talk about it with my family: I want to enjoy every game, every training session. As the years go by, you realize you have to give more value to every moment and enjoy it. The relationship I have with the club is very transparent, very clear. If both parties agree to continue, I hope to stay here for many years.”

However, Carvajal hinted that when he leaves Real Madrid, he would likely move away from European football altogether. The Real Madrid star said:

“The USA is a possibility. When I decide not to be at Real Madrid, I’m not going to play in Europe, and the alternatives are much reduced. The options would be one of three: the USA, Saudi Arabia, or Qatar.”

The defender has made 421 appearances for Los Blancos across competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing 64 assists in the process.

