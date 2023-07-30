"We will be ready" - Orlando City boss sends message to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami ahead of Leagues Cup fixture

Lionel Messi's sensational arrival at Inter Miami has sparked a wave of excitement in the American soccer scene. The Argentine maestro has already netted three goals in just two appearances, transforming a struggling Inter Miami side into formidable contenders in the Leagues Cup.

However, Orlando City boss Oscar Pareja is unfazed about facing the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Orlando progressed to the last 32 with one draw and one win, and Pareja has spoken confidently about his team's readiness to take on the Messi-led Inter Miami. When asked about the message he would send to the Argentine playmaker and his team, Pareja emphasized his side's single-minded focus (via GOAL):

“That we will be ready. It was in our mind in our preparation; no other words in the last week other than Santos. We know that you can [overlook] things and then start thinking ahead, what if?"

He went on to reveal his belief in his squad's capabilities:

"But that was not in our equation, nothing but just beating Santos. But surely after the victory we have to face a team who has been playing well and obviously just to make sure – the Messi thing, right, it is the wave that is bringing a lot of attention and we're very proud. But we know what we are. We know who we are. And we're going to go get the victory because we, our heart is prepared to do it.”

Inter Miami secured their spot in the last 32 with victories against Cruz Azul and Atlanta United. On top of that, Lionel Messi's instant impact has brought considerable attention to the club.

His presence, along with former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets, has turned Inter Miami into a star-studded attraction, drawing A-list guests to DRV PNK Stadium.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona for an official farewell

Lionel Messi of Barcelona Press Conference

Lionel Messi's decision to join the MLS side came after his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, despite Barcelona's strong interest in bringing him back to the club. While Messi's focus is now on his new venture in the United States, there are plans for him to have an official farewell ceremony at Barcelona in the future.

Back in 2021, when he bid farewell to the Catalan club, such an occasion was not possible. However, according to SPORT (via Football Espana), Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas is committed to ensuring that Messi gets the send-off he rightfully deserves from his beloved Barcelona.

As of now, the exact date for Messi's farewell ceremony at Barcelona remains unknown. The MLS season is expected to conclude around October or November, suggesting that the icon might return to Spain after the conclusion of the American season.

In the meantime, Lionel Messi's focus will be on delivering outstanding performances for Miami and raising the football profile in the United States.