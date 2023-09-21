"We will rise again" - Casemiro sends defiant message to Manchester United fans after late brace, Real Madrid legend responds

Real Madrid legend Marcelo reacted to former teammate and current Manchester United midfielder Casemiro's rallying cry after United's defeat at Bayern Munich on Wednesday, September 20.

The Red Devils lost 4-3 at the Allianz Arena in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League opener on Wednesday. United started the game and also had a good chance to score but failed to do so. Post that, Bayern Munich dominated the game with 60% possession and 19 attempts on goal as compared to the visitors' nine.

Leroy Sane (28') and Serge Gnabry (32') gave the German giants a two-goal advantage at half-time. Rasmus Hojlund (49') got one back for Manchester United but Harry Kane (53') scored Bayern's third via a penalty.

Casemiro scored a brace (88' & 95') with a goal on either side of Mathys Tel's (92') excellent strike.

After the game, Casemiro shared a post on Instagram with the caption:

"We fight together and we will rise again together !!!"

His compatriot and former Real Madrid teammate Marcelo commented:

"Proud of you bro! Let's get it"

Casemiro shared the pitch 205 times with Marcelo for Real Madrid and Brazil. The duo won numerous trophies together, including five UEFA Champions Leagues.

Casemiro left Los Blancos to join Manchester United last summer and has since scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 57 games for them. He also helped them win the Carabao Cup last season.

Manchester United's troubles continue after third consecutive defeat

Erik ten Hag's side have had a terrible start to the 2023-24 campaign. They are currently 13th in the Premier League table and at the bottom of their Champions League group.

Manchester United won their season opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers fortuitously. They then lost at Tottenham Hotspur before beating Nottingham Forest. Post that, United have faced three consecutive defeats.

United lost 3-1 at Arsenal and 3-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League before their 4-3 defeat at Bayern Munich in the Champions League. The Red Devils have conceded 3+ goals in three consecutive games for the first time since 1978.

They will hope to bounce back in their next game against Burnley, who have just one point from four games, at Turf Moor on Saturday, September 23.