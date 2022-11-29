Spain head coach Luis Enrique hopes to meet Germany in the final of the ongoing FIFA World Cup. The Spanish tactician made a pact with Germany manager Hansi Flick to face off in the final of the quadrennial event on December 18 in Lusail.

The two sides were drawn in the same group of the competition and played out a well-fought 1-1 draw on Sunday, November 27. Alvaro Morata opened the scoring for Spain while Niclas Fullkrug equalized for the 2014 World Cup champions.

Enrique, speaking on his Twitch channel, then revealed the pact he made with Flick after the game.

"I particularly like him, he is very close, very educated, and his football level is very high. In addition, he is very respectful in the band. I like him. We have agreed to the final, as if we were a couple.

"You already know that the only way to be able to meet Germany again is in the final. A bit of a joke or seriously, we said that we'll see each other on the 18th in Doha to play the final," Enrique said.

Enrique also believes that their match with Germany was one of the most entertaining encounters of the FIFA World Cup so far.

"It was one of the most entertaining games so far, satisfied with what the team did and optimistic about what's to come. The games are starting to be all or nothing," he added.

How Spain and Germany can qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup knockouts

While Spain lead the Group E table with four points after a win and a draw, Germany are reeling at the last spot with just one point.

A draw would be enough to see La Roja through to the knockouts. They could also make it to the next round even if they lose their final group-stage match against Japan, provided other results go their way.

Germany, on the other hand, will need to beat Costa Rica in their last group-stage encounter and hope that Spain get the better of the Samurai Blue.

All in all, it promises to be a riveting final day of football in Group E of the FIFA World Cup.

