"We will see" - Club director expresses desire to keep Manchester United loanee at the club next season

Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl has expressed a desire to keep Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho at the club beyond the end of the season.

The German giants signed him from Manchester City's youth academy in August 2017, and gave him his first senior minutes. He repaid their faith, becoming one of the best wingers in the Bundesliga.

In his first stint at Dortmund, Sancho made 137 appearances across all competitions, bagging 50 goals and 64 assists in the process. He spent four highly successful years at the club, before moving to Manchester United for €85 million.

At United, the winger struggled to find his feet and establish himself as an important member of the first team. He managed to score just 12 goals and add six assists in 82 games for United.

This season, he had a public fallout with manager Erik ten Hag and was exiled from the senior squad. Thus, he was loaned back to former club Dortmund until the end of the season in January 2024.

He has been outstanding for Die Schwarzgelben since his return, becoming a bonafide starter and contributor in their Champions League semi-final run so far.

Although he has only three goals and two assists in 17 appearances, his electric dribbling, explosive acceleration and visionary passing have been vital for Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund club director Kehl said that they will be trying everything in their power to keep Sancho at the club, saying (via Welt):

“We will try everything to keep Jadon Sancho here. But Manchester United also sees how well he is playing at the moment. Maybe they also want to sell him for profit or bring him back… we will see."

Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United's interest in £60 million-rated winger, could be Jadon Sancho's replacement

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed Manchester United's interest in star Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, who could become Jadon Sancho's replacement.

It is being reported that Sancho will not return to the club even if they part ways with Erik ten Hag in the summer. An exit is imminent for the 24-year-old, which implies that United will have to look for a replacement.

The Frenchman has been one of Palace's best players since his arrival from Reading in the summer of 2021. He has played all across the frontline and the midfield, showcasing incredible versatility, composure, ball control, creativity and finishing.

Olise has bagged 13 goals and 23 assists for the South London side in 87 appearances. This has perked up the interest of multiple Premier League sides, who are willing to make a move for the attacker.

According to Romano, Manchester United are also part of the group of several clubs chasing Olise's services. He also reported that a release clause worth £60 million will be activated in his contract this summer. He wrote:

"Manchester United remain one of several clubs in the race for Michael Olise, as release clause in region of £60m will be active this summer. INEOS people already tracking him, well informed on all details but also aware of competition. He's one of the names monitored."

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United bring Olise, who is two years younger than Sancho, as his long-term replacement this summer.