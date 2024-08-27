"We will see how it goes" - Ian Wright's old comments on Arsenal's new £70 million target resurface 

Arsenal legend Ian Wright's comments on Brighton striker Evan Ferguson have resurfaced amid the Gunners' reported interest in the player. According to The Boot Room, the north London side are still in the market for a number nine in the final days of the transfer window.

As a result, they're said to be looking at the Ireland international, who has also drawn interest from Premier League champions Manchester City. A move for the forward will not be cheap, with the deal set to cost about £70 million because of the five years remaining on Ferguson's current agreement.

However, Wright has previously said that he would love to have the forward at the Emirates. Speaking about him last year, he said (via The Boot Room):

Trending

"Oh my gosh, there's no way I'm not going to say I'd take him in a heartbeat. We will see how it goes."

Ferguson is only 19 years old and would be a brilliant long-term option for Arsenal if this move were to materialize. To date, he's made 65 appearances across competitions for the Seagulls, bagging 16 goals and five assists.

Currently, the Gunners are without an out-and-out striker, with Kai Havertz leading the line. Arsenal's second choice, Gabriel Jesus, has been injured several times over the past few seasons and has failed to fire when fit.

Therefore, there is a real opportunity for Ferguson to come to the Emirates and lock down a starting role under Mikel Arteta. Havertz will be expected to play as a striker in the Gunners' next league match against Brighton on Saturday (August 31).

Crystal Palace set to agree deal with Arsenal for Eddie Nketiah - Reports

Eddie Nketiah

With Arsenal in search of a new striker and the presence of current options, Eddie Nketiah's role at the club becomes fairly limited. As a result, the England international has been linked with a move away to Crystal Palace in recent days.

According to The Athletic, the Gunners academy product's deal with the Eagles is nearing completion. The report states that Crystal Palace will pay an initial £25 million plus £5 million in add-ons for the services of the attacker. They also expect no roadblocks with regard to personal terms.

As for Nketiah, it would seem like the perfect move given he would earn himself more game time. To date, the 25-year-old has made 168 senior appearances across competitions for Arsenal, bagging 38 goals and seven assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback