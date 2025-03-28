"We will see what happens" - Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez puts Liverpool and Manchester United on red alert over potential summer transfer

Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez has not ruled out a potential transfer to either Liverpool or Manchester United in the summer transfer window. In a recent interview with The Athletic (via Goal), the fullback said that anything was possible in the summer, but for now, he was focused on winning games for the Cherries.

Ad

The left-back has been heavily linked to both Manchester United and Liverpool in recent times, with the latter hoping to bring him in as a replacement for Andrew Robertson. At Manchester United, Luke Shaw's perennial injury woes have made the management seek Kerkez as a potential alternative.

"These are the things that my agent is on. My dad is on. It is not something that they occupy me with because the season is still going, so there’s no point to talk about anything. There’s games left, the FA Cup is important for us - these are big things. And then, like I say, when someone comes (in for you) you never know what’s going to happen or where you’re going to end up. In the summer, we will see what happens," said Kerkez.

Ad

Trending

Kerkez has played in 32 games across all competitions for Bournemouth this season, even scoring two goals and bagging five assists. His no-nonsense defending has won him several plaudits across Europe, and is also the reason why both Manchester United and Liverpool are said to be keen on signing him in the summer.

A product of the AC Milan youth system, Kerkez was signed by the south England club in 2023-24 from AZ Alkmaar. He made 57 appearances for the Dutch club and even scored on five occasions.

Ad

"As a kid, you dream to play at the highest level" - Milos Kerkez

In the aforementioned interview, Kerkez also said he was aware of the interest that he had generated in the transfer market.

"It’s not like I don’t see it. When people say they don’t see stuff if someone says something about you, I think it’s a lie. It’s only if it hits you or not. If someone says something bad, I do my job, and if someone says something good, I just do my job. That’s it. As a kid, you dream to play at the highest level, win the trophies, be on the best teams," said Kerkez.

Ad

Bournemouth ae still alive in the FA Cup and take on Manchester City in the quarterfinal on Sunday, March 30. The Hungarian will have a big role to play in that game for the Cherries.

Both Manchester United and Liverpool are on the lookout for a young fullback who can serve them for many years to come. Although the Red Devils brought Patrick Dorgu on board in the January window, Liverpool have continued to rely on old warhorse Robertson and his deputy Konstantinos Tsimikas.

Manchester United, under new head coach Ruben Amorim, play with a five-man defense, which would allow Kerkez to play as a left wing-back. Whereas at Liverpool, he can play in his usual left-back position. At the moment, he is contracted with Bournemouth until 2028, and either suitor will have to pay a big fee for his services.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback