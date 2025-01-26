"We will see what happens" - Manchester United target comments on future amid Tottenham interest 

LOSC Lille midfielder Angel Gomes has claimed that he knows multiple top European clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are inquiring about his situation. However, according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, he's focusing on performing better at his current club without worrying about the future.

Angel Gomes said (via Fabrizio Romano on X)

"I'm aware of clubs inquiring about my situation, but I'm now completely focused on Lille. I want to finish the season in the best way possible and then we will see what happens, I'm focused on the present and not on negotiations."

According to GiveMeSport, the English midfielder is linked with Tottenham and Manchester United. However, Spurs are currently the frontrunners in the race to sign Gomes. The 24-year-old is a product of Manchester United's academy and joined Lille from the Old Trafford outfit in August 2020.

Angel Gomes spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Liga Portugal side Boavista from Lille, where he bagged six goals and six assists in 32 appearances. Since then, he has played 131 matches for Lille, scoring nine and assisting 19 goals across all competitions.

The 24-year-old has played 10 games for Manchester United's senior team, without scoring or assisting any goals. Gomes primarily plays as an attacking midfielder but can also fit in as a central midfielder. The Englishman can also play effectively in tight spaces and help build attacks.

Antony joins Real Betis from Manchester United on a loan deal

Manchester United attacker Antony has joined La Liga side Real Betis on a loan deal from the Old Trafford outfit for the remainder of the season. The Brazilian attacker signed a five-year deal with the Red Devils in the summer of 2022 for a reported transfer fee of €95 million.

With the price tag, he became the club's second most expensive player in history after Paul Pogba from Serie A giants Juventus in 2016 for €105 million. Despite the colossal price tag, Antony failed to settle down at Old Trafford and fell down the pecking order.

In 92 appearances for the Red Devils, the Brazilian attacker scored 12 goals and provided five assists. This season, Antony has played only 14 matches for the Red Devils, playing less than 500 minutes, and scoring one goal. According to BBC Sport, Betis will cover at least 84% of the 24-year-old's salary.

